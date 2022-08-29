Joint statement from Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, Marc Miller, and Stephanie Scott, Executive Director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, delivered this joint statement today for the raising of the Survivors' Flag on Parliament Hill:

"With this flag, residential school Survivors have created a powerful message for all Canadians. It is a call to remember and a call to action. It is setting a precedent for ensuring Survivors' voices are heard. It's our hope that everyone who sees the flag—everyone who works on Parliament Hill and everyone who comes to visit—will take the time to reflect on the meaning behind the flag and how they can continue to support the ongoing work of truth and reconciliation.

Today's flag raising represents Canada's continued commitment to reconciliation and to honouring the lives of those who did not return home from, the Survivors of, and those impacted by the residential school system.

The Survivors' Flag was first raised on Parliament Hill last September at a special ceremony marking the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Now, it will fly on Parliament Hill until a permanent home for the flag is determined.

Today is a day of significance―one where the Government of Canada acknowledges its role in the past, its impact on the present, and its commitment to making a real difference across the country for all future generations. Our Government continues to work with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities who are undertaking the difficult and important work of searching for and commemorating the children who never came home.

Our relationship with Indigenous Peoples can only be strengthened by pursuing the truth and combatting prejudice, as painful as it is."

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada