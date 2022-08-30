Sun Print’s Annual Taste & Tour is back – and you’re invited
Meet the newly expanded Sun Print Solutions family and facilities at our Open House on Thursday, September 15th
We’ll be showcasing our wider range of services during this special day-long event. We can’t wait to see everyone's faces when they see how much more in-house capacity, capabilities & paper we have.”WEST VALLEY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun Print Solutions, an 80-year-old print and mail innovator in Utah, has announced details of its annual “Taste and Tour” open house to introduce the company’s most recent investment in people, technology, and equipment.
Sun Print Solutions of West Valley City is a proud female-led, commercial printer with strong ties to the community and its neighbors. The company recently acquired Artistic Printing of Salt Lake City, making Sun Print the largest and only union printing company in Utah providing print solutions throughout the USA.
“We’ll be showcasing our wider range of services during this special day-long event,” said Jennifer Pettinger, CEO, Sun Print. "We can’t wait to see the look on everyone’s faces when they see how much more in-house capacity, capabilities, and paper we have available.”
For our current and valued customers, more in-house solutions means:
• More competitive pricing
• More finishing solutions for books, booklets and other similar projects
• Faster scoring and perforation services
• Greater access to paper and other supplies from a larger list of vendors
• More printed media options to address current supply-chain challenges
• Additional talent and experience added to our highly skilled production team
Clients of Artistic Printing will enjoy more competitively-priced digital printing options, access to state-of-the-art folding carton package printing, high-performance direct-mail printing and marketing using variable-data to increase response rates, a full suite of special-effect print-finishing services, kitting & fulfillment, and highly skilled production team.
About Sun Print’s annual Taste & Tour Open House
This year’s Annual Taste & Tour will feature:
• A plant tour introducing our recent investments in equipment, technology, people and paper
• Entertainment provided by the smell of ink and the roar of presses – and the company’s Business Development Manager, R.J. Deneau, driving the golf cart (so watch out!)
• Refreshments and ‘nibbles’ from local friends at Thirst
• Free ‘Goody Bags’ and much more
Chat with industry experts
With supply-chain challenges on everyone’s mind, Sun Print has brought in experts from Spicers Paper, HP, and Komori to share insights and expectations for 2023 and beyond – and how ongoing developments could affect the printing industry and our services.
Sun Print Solution’s Annual Taste & Tour Open House takes place Thursday, September 15, 2022, 8 am – 4 pm at 2105 West 2300 South, West Valley City, Utah 84119.
Join the guestlist here
Can’t make it September 15? No problem!
Call us at 1-800-453-8214 or email rj@sunprintmarketing.com, and we’ll be more than happy to make alternate arrangements for a plant tour.
- About Sun Print Solutions -
Sun Print Solutions brings your printing into the 21st Century and helps you get personal with print. We print, we mail, we innovate, and we do it all in-house! Plus, we create brand experiences by putting your brand in the hands of your customer.
Anyone can put ink on paper, but we are known for tackling complex jobs, making them easy, and getting them right every time.
Furthermore, we offer an approach to personalization that you haven’t seen before, and we help you master the science of touch. This not only increases the perceived value of your brand, but also helps trigger a reaction faster.
Our big data infrastructure is optimized to process and merge vast amounts of personal information, because we know personalized marketing campaigns are essential to your success. Keeping all the work in-house is just one way for our team of data specialists, printers and project managers to quality control your job every step of the way.
Our premium brand’s 80-year history has enabled us to be the leaders of innovation and change in the print industry. We are a union shop with offices in Utah. We drop ship throughout the USA and our team works 24/7 - so don’t be shy, call us anytime.
