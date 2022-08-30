VetStem Regenerative Cell Therapy Proponent, Dr. Martin Gardner, Reaches 500 VetStem Cases

Dr. Martin Gardner has been utilizing VetStem Regenerative Cell Therapy since 2005 and has provided VetStem services for over 500 equine patients.

POWAY, CA, US, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Martin Gardner is a well-known equine lameness practitioner and VetStem Cell Therapy proponent. He is the owner of Western Performance Equine based in Ione, California. He works there exclusively with associate veterinarians Dr. Dylan Costello and Dr. Colton Ramstrom.

As one of the earliest VetStem users, Dr. Gardner has been providing VetStem Cell Therapy to his patients since 2005. He is one of VetStem’s most prolific users and recently reached a major milestone: Dr. Gardner has provided VetStem Cell Therapy services for over 500 horses. The majority of his patients are performance horses that receive stem cell therapy for orthopedic injuries. His use of VetStem’s adipose derived stem cells has been primarily in soft tissue injuries (ligament and tendon issues) and, according to Dr. Gardner, has resulted in a higher than average return to full/previous exercise levels for the horses treated.

The first patient to receive VetStem Cell Therapy was a horse in 2004 that was treated for a tendon injury that would have normally been career-ending. By 2007, 2,000 horses had received VetStem Cell Therapy with a high return to performance rate. In Based on survey results from horse owners, 76% of horses returned to full work at their prior level after treatment for suspensory ligament injuries, 77% returned to full work after treatment for tendon injuries, and 57% returned to full work after treatment for joint disease.

VetStem Cell Therapy utilizes the patient’s natural healing cells to treat degenerative diseases such as osteoarthritis as well as traumatic injuries such as torn ligaments and injured tendons. Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types. They have been shown to reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament and joint tissues.

About VetStem Biopharma, Inc.

VetStem Biopharma is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

