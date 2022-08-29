RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit Announces Splunk as Title Sponsor
Spunk joins leaders from retail and hospitality at RH-ISAC’s annual conference to present on cybersecurity resilience and innovation.
Summit brings together the top retail and hospitality cybersecurity practitioners for two days of industry-specific presentations and discussions. Splunk brings a wealth of expertise to our community.”VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) today announced that Splunk will be the title sponsor of the RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit which takes place September 20-21 in Dallas/Plano, TX.
— Suzie Squier, president of the RH-ISAC
This annual event is tailored for strategic leaders and cybersecurity practitioners from physical and online retailers, hotels, restaurants, consumer product manufacturers, gaming properties, grocers, and other consumer-facing organizations. The Summit features an RH-ISAC member-driven agenda, including sessions delivered by prominent thought leaders from the world’s biggest brands such as Walmart, Target, Hyatt, Expedia, McDonald’s, and more.
“Summit brings the top retail and hospitality cybersecurity practitioners for two days of industry-specific presentations, discussions, and networking opportunities,” said Suzie Squier, president of the RH-ISAC. “Splunk brings a wealth of expertise to the community, and we thank them for supporting this event.’
Patrick Coughlin, global vice president of security market strategy at Splunk, will lead a keynote panel discussion with RH-ISAC members who are on the front lines of threat intel operations and solving real-world problems. They'll focus on the challenges of sharing and how to best utilize the information that cybersecurity teams gain through sharing.
Patrick joins top leaders in the retail and hospitality sectors who are speaking at the Summit, including:
Rich Agostino, SVP, CISO, Target
Christina Azene, Senior Manager, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Expedia
Art Chernobrov, Director of Identity, Access, and Endpoints, Hyatt
KC Condit, CISO, G6 Hospitality
Michel Huffaker, Global Cyber Threat Intelligence, Patagonia
Olga Jacobs, Strategic Analyst, Expedia
Tae Kim, Sr. Manager, Cyber Threat Intelligence & Hunting, Albertsons
Nick Leicht, Manager, InfoSec Engineering - Red Team, Gap
Shaun Marion, VP & CISO, McDonald’s
Nibin Philip, Global ISO, Landrys
Ulices Salazar, Sr. Incident Responder, Campbells
Chris Trudel, Senior Security Engineer, PetSmart
Ira Winkler, Chief Security Architect, Walmart
About RH-ISAC
The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for consumer-facing industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves businesses including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org.
