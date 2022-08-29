7th Annual Urban Film Festival is Coming to Overtown Miami Labor Day Weekend
The 7th Annual Urban Film Festival is sharing gems on the process of filmmaking with the next generation of filmmakers.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Film Festival (UFF) has announced its highly anticipated schedule for its free annual film festival held in the thriving historical Overtown Miami.
The highly anticipated festival will provide access to panel discussions, networking opportunities, and masterclasses by industry professionals sharing gems on the process of filmmaking from start to finish.
Friday (9.2.22)
● 4P - 6P at The Lyric Theater
Youth Empowerment with 1st Take Youth Film Program Hosted by: Romeo Miller & Allen Maldanado and a demonstration, and explanation of the Metaverse by Ted Lucas and Brandon Gil.
● 6P - 8P at Red Rooster
Welcome to Miami Celebration
● 7P - 10P at Lyric Theater
15 yr. celebration & Red Carpet HD Premier of Bloodline
Saturday (9.3.22)
● 12P - 7:15P at Lyric Theater
Film Panels |Mental Health, Metaverse, Distribution, Actors, Director
● 12P - 7:15P at Center for Black Innovation
● 12P - 10P at OPAC
Best of Urban Film Festival Screening
● 12P - 10P at Dorsey Library
Best of Urban Film Festival Screening
● 8P - 10P at Lyric Theater
Red Carpet Premier for Secret Society 2
Sunday (9.4.22)
● 12P - 4P at Lyric Theater
Urban Film Festival Local Film Screenings
● 12P - 6P at OPAC
Best of Urban Film Festival Screenings
● 12P - 6P at Dorsey Library
Best of Urban Film Festival Screenings
● 4P - 6P at Lyric Theaters
Croqueta Nation
● 6P - 7M at Lyric Theater
World Premier of Ripple Effect and To Each His Own Season 3
● 7P - 8P at Lyric Theater
Urban Film Festival Awards Ceremony Hosted by Allen Maldonado & Athule Mbekeni
● 8P-10P at Red Rooster
Official Urban Film Festival Awards After Party
The main events will take place at
● The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater , 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33133
● The Dorsey Memorial Library,100 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136
● Center for Black Innovation, 937 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33136,
● Overtown Performing Arts Center (OPAC) 1074 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33136
Virtual attendees can access the panels, workshops, and filmmaker's content through our streaming platform at UDS.tv.
Notable celebrities, influencers, and participants include festival ambassadors actor Romeo Miller, actor Allen Maldonado, and Slip-N-Slide Records founder and CEO Ted Lucas.
"We are committed to pushing the culture forward one film at a time by providing filmmakers the tools and skills they need to thrive in this ever-changing industry," said Marco (Mall) Molinet, co-founder of Florida Film House.
The festival is possible with support from the City of Miami District 5 Commissioner Christine King, The Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency, Simkins Family Foundation, The Greater Miami Convention Visitors Bureau, OMNI CRA, Commissioner Kionne McGhee, Commissioner Ken Russell, Commissioner Keon Hardemon, Mayor Francis Suarez, Commissioner Alex Diaz La Portilla, The Miami-Dade County Film & Entertainment House, UDS.TV, and Florida Film House.
For more information and to register, please visit www.urbanfilmfestivals.com.
About Florida Film House
Florida Film House is a team of young, passionate filmmakers working together to tell the stories of their communities to their generation. We have filmed over 1,000 productions together as a team, while vertically integrating our business allowing us to underwrite most of our expenses, and positioning us with the ability to develop content and films efficiently.
About Urban Digital Streaming - UDS.TV
UDS is an AVOD platform that streams live and curated content via multiple devices maximizing the exposure of the content and the advertising revenue capabilities.
UDS provides content creators access to their own dashboard allowing them to see how their content is monetizing and the ability to cash out on their own setup wallet. The process encourages content creators and influencers to upload and market their content on UDS.tv for better and easier monetization vs competitors.
