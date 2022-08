7th Annual Urban Film Festival is Coming to Overtown Miami Labor Day Weekend

The 7th Annual Urban Film Festival is sharing gems on the process of filmmaking with the next generation of filmmakers.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Film Festival (UFF) has announced its highly anticipated schedule for its free annual film festival held in the thriving historical Overtown Miami.The highly anticipated festival will provide access to panel discussions, networking opportunities, and masterclasses by industry professionals sharing gems on the process of filmmaking from start to finish.Friday (9.2.22)● 4P - 6P at The Lyric TheaterYouth Empowerment with 1st Take Youth Film Program Hosted by: Romeo Miller & Allen Maldanado and a demonstration, and explanation of the Metaverse by Ted Lucas and Brandon Gil.● 6P - 8P at Red RoosterWelcome to Miami Celebration● 7P - 10P at Lyric Theater15 yr. celebration & Red Carpet HD Premier of BloodlineSaturday (9.3.22)● 12P - 7:15P at Lyric TheaterFilm Panels |Mental Health, Metaverse, Distribution, Actors, Director● 12P - 7:15P at Center for Black InnovationFilm Master Classes |The highly anticipated festival will provide access to panel discussions, networking opportunities, and masterclasses by industry professionals sharing gems on the process of filmmaking from start to finish.● 12P - 10P at OPACBest of Urban Film Festival Screening● 12P - 10P at Dorsey LibraryBest of Urban Film Festival Screening● 8P - 10P at Lyric TheaterRed Carpet Premier for Secret Society 2Sunday (9.4.22)● 12P - 4P at Lyric TheaterUrban Film Festival Local Film Screenings● 12P - 6P at OPACBest of Urban Film Festival Screenings● 12P - 6P at Dorsey LibraryBest of Urban Film Festival Screenings● 4P - 6P at Lyric TheatersCroqueta Nation● 6P - 7M at Lyric TheaterWorld Premier of Ripple Effect and To Each His Own Season 3● 7P - 8P at Lyric TheaterUrban Film Festival Awards Ceremony Hosted by Allen Maldonado & Athule Mbekeni● 8P-10P at Red RoosterOfficial Urban Film Festival Awards After PartyThe main events will take place at● The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater , 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33133● The Dorsey Memorial Library,100 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136● Center for Black Innovation, 937 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33136,● Overtown Performing Arts Center (OPAC) 1074 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33136Virtual attendees can access the panels, workshops, and filmmaker's content through our streaming platform at UDS.tv.Notable celebrities, influencers, and participants include festival ambassadors actor Romeo Miller, actor Allen Maldonado, and Slip-N-Slide Records founder and CEO Ted Lucas."We are committed to pushing the culture forward one film at a time by providing filmmakers the tools and skills they need to thrive in this ever-changing industry," said Marco (Mall) Molinet, co-founder of Florida Film House.The festival is possible with support from the City of Miami District 5 Commissioner Christine King, The Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency, Simkins Family Foundation, The Greater Miami Convention Visitors Bureau, OMNI CRA, Commissioner Kionne McGhee, Commissioner Ken Russell, Commissioner Keon Hardemon, Mayor Francis Suarez, Commissioner Alex Diaz La Portilla, The Miami-Dade County Film & Entertainment House, UDS.TV, and Florida Film House.For more information and to register, please visit www.urbanfilmfestivals.com About Florida Film HouseFlorida Film House is a team of young, passionate filmmakers working together to tell the stories of their communities to their generation. We have filmed over 1,000 productions together as a team, while vertically integrating our business allowing us to underwrite most of our expenses, and positioning us with the ability to develop content and films efficiently.About Urban Digital Streaming - UDS.TVUDS is an AVOD platform that streams live and curated content via multiple devices maximizing the exposure of the content and the advertising revenue capabilities.UDS provides content creators access to their own dashboard allowing them to see how their content is monetizing and the ability to cash out on their own setup wallet. The process encourages content creators and influencers to upload and market their content on UDS.tv for better and easier monetization vs competitors.