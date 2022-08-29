Coastal Georgia Historical Society and Castano Group Unveil “A Legacy of Light: 150 Years of the St. Simons Lighthouse.”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1872, the St. Simons Lighthouse has stood strong through weather and war in the Golden Isles. To celebrate the 150th birthday of the lighthouse, the Coastal Georgia Historical Society (CGHS) and Jacksonville, Florida based Castano Group have designed a dazzling projection mapping light show that will highlight the iconic Georgia landmark.
The light show includes a fantastical animated retelling of the lighthouse’s history as well as archival material. The surface of the lighthouse transforms thanks to projection mapping, a technique in which video footage is 3D mapped onto the facade of the landmark, creating an immersive experience.
“We knew that 150 years of being the beacon over the Golden Isles is a significant milestone to mark. This projection show is something unique that this area hasn’t seen before – and how fitting that the celebration features light! The show will highlight the history of the lighthouse and its keepers, as well as celebrating the heritage and culture of this area over the past 150 years,” said CGHS Education Director Sandy White.
Sherri Jones, CGHS Executive Director, added, “Coastal Georgia Historical Society is honored to be the steward of this beloved landmark, a symbol of the cultural heritage of the Golden Isles since 1872. We welcome the community to join us for the lighthouse’s 150th birthday celebration over Labor Day weekend which will feature a projection show highlighting its rich history.”
Castano Group's Creative Director Kedgar Volta led the development of the light show. “We are excited about using technology and art to help people recontextualize their relationship with such an iconic structure,” said Volta. “We want the show to wow people and also make them think about the importance of historic preservation.”
The show is free to watch and will repeat every 20 minutes on September 2, 3, and 5 from 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. On Sunday, September 4, the show will start at 9 p.m. after the Little Light Music Sounds of Motown concert.
Castano Group is a Jacksonville, Florida based production and design agency that specializes in projection mapping and other immersive digital experiences.
Joash Brunet
