The WiTT Group and Mary Crowley Cancer Research Partner to Help More Patients Gain Access to Clinical Trials

WiTT Support Registry

Partnership will provide visibility and access to the underserved as well as low and middle income cancer patients

The WiTT platform will assist us in our efforts to reach more patients from diverse communities who are often unaware, or don’t believe they are eligible for clinical trials. ” — Jon Friedenberg, CEO of Mary Crowley Cancer Research

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif. – August 29, 2022 – The WiTT Group™, Inc., a company focused on solving the non-clinical challenges (financial and non-financial) patients face as they go through cancer treatment, is pleased to announce that it has formed a partnership Mary Crowley Cancer Research to identify and help patients gain access to clinical trials.

The WiTT Group recently introduced its new Support Registry™ at www.wittforever.com, which empowers cancer patients to get the support they need, by making it easy to ask for and receive help. WiTT, which stands for “We’re in This Together,” combines the simplicity of a wedding registry with the personalized needs of a patient and a financial tool, into an easy-to-use platform.

For over 20 years Mary Crowley Cancer Research has refined their personalized approach emphasizing matching the molecular information found within each patient with new and innovative research applications, and bringing those approaches to cancer patients much faster than the industry standard.

Through this partnership, Mary Crowley Cancer Research will promote WiTT’s Support Registry to its own patients, and encourage their clinical partners to promote WiTT to their patients as well, thereby increasing the awareness and accelerating the growth of patients on the WiTT platform. The WiTT Group will promote Mary Crowley Cancer Research to all patients on its platform so that they are made aware of, and can take advantage of Mary Crowley’s cancer trials for patients dealing with an advanced cancer diagnosis.

Commenting on the partnership, Jon Friedenberg, CEO of Mary Crowley Cancer Research said, “Partnering with The WiTT Group will enable our patients to get the help they need by having access to a Support Registry platform that can ease the non-clinical challenges they face as they go through treatment. Additionally, the WiTT platform will assist us in our efforts to reach more patients from diverse communities who are often unaware, or don’t believe they are eligible for clinical trials that could impact their lives. Our goal is to reduce inequity and increase access to cancer trials, and we believe this partnership will help us to do that. Increasing the diversity of the patients participating in our clinical trials is not only the right thing to do but also increases the scientific value of our research.”

Rahul Mahadevan, CEO and Founder of The WiTT Group said, “We started WiTT to make it easy for patients to ask for, and receive, the help they need as they go through treatment. Since our launch three months ago, we have helped over 180 cancer patients get non-clinical support they need as they go through treatment. While our focus remains on helping patients with their non-clinical needs, we know that patients are often unaware of trials that might be available to them.

We are very proud to partner with Mary Crowley Cancer Research which has been at forefront of developing and connecting patients to the most innovative and promising clinical trials. This partnership allows us to make patients aware of genomic sequencing and clinical trials that might be available to them by connecting them with the team at Mary Crowley Cancer Research.”

Cancer patients that are interested in learning more about the WiTT Support Registry can log onto the company’s website at www.wittforever.com. Those that want to learn more about Mary Crowley Cancer Research and clinical trials, should visit the Mary Crowley Cancer Research website at www.marycrowley.org or call 1-866-90Cancer.

About The WiTT Group, Inc.

The WiTT Group, Inc. is focused on solving the non-clinical financial and non-financial challenges patients face as they go through treatment. The company offers a unique Support Registry platform which empowers patients to get the support they need, as well as make it easy to ask for and receive help. WiTT, which stands for “We’re in This Together,” combines the simplicity of a wedding registry with the personalized needs of a patient and a financial tool, into an easy-to-use platform. WiTT’s initial focus is on cancer care. More information on the WiTT Group can be found at www.wittforever.com. You can also follow The WiTT Group on Facebook and Instagram at @wittforever, @WiTTSupportTeam on Twitter, and The WiTT Group on LinkedIn.

About Mary Crowley Cancer Research

Mary Crowley Cancer Research has been dedicated to the discovery of new therapies to positively impact the care of cancer patients in their lifetime for over 20 years. During that time, Mary Crowley has refined their personalized approach emphasizing matching the molecular information found within each patient with new and innovative research applications, and bringing those approaches to cancer patients. Mary Crowley has partnered with over 291 pharmaceutical sponsors, has contributed to the development of 18 FDA-approved drugs, and is at the forefront of the ever-evolving future of clinical trials. Mary Crowley Cancer Research is a not-for-profit 501(c) 3.

Media Contacts:

David Gutierrez, (847) 533-5082, davidg1027@gmail.com

Joanne Tedesco, (573) 355-7855, tedescofamily@outlook.com

