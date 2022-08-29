Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,640 in the last 365 days.

Dirt Bike Crash in Clough State Park

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton
603-352-9669
August 29, 2022

Dunbarton, NH – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, a Conservation Officer on patrol in Clough State Park was notified by a passerby regarding a possible dirt bike crash on the Stark Pond Trail. The Conservation Officer responded along with Officers of the Dunbarton Police Department and Dunbarton Fire Department personnel. Passersby were able to bring the victim to the trailhead parking lot where they were met by responding emergency personnel.

At the trailhead parking lot, it was learned that Alex Kainder, 19, of Epsom, NH, was riding with friends when he lost control of his dirt bike while navigating the trail and went off trail. Kainder subsequently fell off of the dirt bike during the incident and sustained a head injury.

Kainder was treated on scene by medical personnel from the Dunbarton Fire Department and was ultimately transported by a Dunbarton Ambulance to Concord Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by Dunbarton Police Department, Dunbarton Fire Department, and Army Corps of Engineers.

No further information is available at this time.

You just read:

Dirt Bike Crash in Clough State Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.