Hydrogen Trucks and Buses Will Deliver Zero-Emissions with Generous Incentives for Vehicles, Infrastructure and More

Lynn Lyon checking out a zero-emission hydrogen-fueled TRE FCEV Nikola truck for U.S. Gain.

A new $1 billion clean heavy duty vehicle program managed by the Environmental Protection Agency will cover 100% of the incremental costs for a company owner to buy a zero-emissions hydrogen-powered truck, over and above the cost for the same heavy-duty vehicle powered by traditional diesel fuel.

The federal government largesse does not end there. Costs for purchasing, installing, operating, and maintaining the infrastructure needed to re-fuel the new trucks also will be paid by the federal government.

“The grants aim to pay 100% of the cost of training a company’s staff to service the new equipment, so the government is paying up to 100% of the planning, adoption and workforce costs to make the move,” according to Lynn Lyon, Sustainable Transportation Executive for U.S. Gain, a leader in development and distribution of alternative fuel.

“Never before have we seen this amount of money available for alternative fuel projects,” Lyon added. “The oldest and dirtiest trucks will be replaced by the cleanest and newest.”

This transition for heavy duty fuel is also a critical part of the $ 8 billion regional clean hydrogen hub program that will set up a network of hydrogen producers and consumers, and the connective infrastructure located in close proximity. The regions selected will not only have to demonstrate their ability to produce hydrogen, they will also need to show the entire local value chain including the end use in industries like transportation.

Lyon will serve as moderator for a panel of truck fleet operators who will discuss the move to alternative fuels at the Appalachian Hydrogen Transportation Conference, slated for Sept. 23, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The all-day program is produced by ShaleDirectories.com, the H2-CCS Network, and the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The monetary push by the Biden Administration is needed, but companies big and small, already are well into development of alternative-fuel-powered heavy duty trucks.

Toyota and heavy truck brand Kenworth delivered their first hydrogen fuel cell trucks to the Port of Long Beach in 2020. Startup companies like Nikola also have new trucks including the TRE FCEV daycab available in 2023 and the TWO FCEV sleeper available in 2024.

Then there’s Henry Ford’s namesake behemoth. “Recently, Ford announced it will have deliver a Ford F-550 heavy duty truck that runs on hydrogen by 2025,” Lyon said.

The truck will be developed through a demonstration project between Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and Ford.

The collaboration is part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) SuperTruck 3 program, aiming to significantly reduce emissions of medium and heavy-duty trucks.

And diesel engine maker Cummins is developing ways to use Hydrogen with combustion engines, Lyon said.

Roughly 350,000 heavy duty trucks are sold in North America annually, with 97% diesel-powered, Lyon said.

But given the momentum government and companies are generating, she predicts within 20 years 50% of heavy-duty trucks will run on alternative fuels including battery electric, fuel cell hydrogen, hybrid electric, renewable natural gas and renewable diesel.

The changes will be happening coast to coast. While the heavy traffic areas may move first there are also fueling property tax credits that are limited to rural and low-income areas.

“As we reach the inflection point, our plans for the future of transportation need to align with our business and climate objectives. Hydrogen trucks will be an important part of the mix because they can travel longer distances with less refueling, so they are ideal for fueling heavy-duty tractor trailers and transit buses traveling hundreds of miles at a time” Lyon said.

Lynn will be moderating a panel of truck fleet vehicle owners to examine the issues in the transition to zero emissions vehicles at the Appalachian Hydrogen Transportation conference. Held on September 23d at the Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH; the conference will feature on site reception at the SARTA bus center, home to the largest hydrogen bus fleet in the US.

“We are excited to have Lynn, her experience at US Gain and other companies in the trucking industry makes her the perfect panel moderator.” Stated Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder of H2-CCS Network a producers of the conference. “Lynn’s communication skills as an Energy Influencer with 260,000 followers on LinkedIn and regular poster on twitter allows her to bring complex topics into focus. “

