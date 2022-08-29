Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Moultrie

Submit Release
Moultrie, GA (August 29, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Moultrie, GA. The Moultrie Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Sunday, August 28, 2022. An officer was shot once. He was treated and has been released from the hospital.

Preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, August 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on Glen Taylor, age 56, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Avenue in Moultrie. When attempting to make contact with Taylor at his room, Taylor allegedly fired a shot from inside the room, striking a Moultrie police officer. The officer returned fire before being taken to a local hospital for treatment for a single gunshot wound.

The rounds fired by the officer did not strike anyone. Officers retreated and secured the area. A SWAT Team and Negotiator responded and worked through the night and was able to secure Taylor’s surrender early Sunday morning. Taylor was arrested and taken to the Colquitt County Jail.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

