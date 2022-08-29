Heritage Commission Book of the Week: Gov. Charles L. Terry – Oral History Series
Our Oral History continues this week with its fourth installment: Governor Charles Terry. This volume was written by Ned Davis, Governor Terry’s Press Secretary, and contains a study of Governor Terry and his administration, using oral histories, interviews with members of the administration, and Davis’ personal recollections.
– by Ned Davis
