InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Sanitizing System (CCT-4616)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to disinfect shoes, hair, skin and clothing when entering a home or business," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the ENTRANCE WAY. My design would help to prevent the spread of germs and viruses associated with the coronavirus."

The invention provides an effective way to sanitize people as they enter buildings and homes. In doing so, it helps to kill bacteria, germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, businesses, etc. Additionally, it could be used in a wide range of applications.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4616, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

