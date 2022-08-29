PDHI Named Preferred Partner by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans

PDHI, a leading software provider supporting health plans, point of care, and corporate wellness health initiatives, is proud to announce today that it has been named a Preferred Vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP).

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PDHI, a leading software provider supporting health plans, point of care, and corporate wellness health initiatives, is proud to announce today that it has been named a Preferred Vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP).

Through a rigorous approval process, ACAP has created a network of the best-in-class applications and services that meet the needs of their membership of 78 Safety Net Health Plans that collectively provide medical coverage to more than 23 million covered lives. PDHI was selected to join the preferred vendor program based on its reputation for successfully helping several of their plans:

Meet accreditation requirements with NCQA WHP 5 certified health appraisals and WHP 7 certified self-management tools in a secure HITRUST r2 certified platform

Boost health appraisal completion with multi-channel tools for outreach and live agents

Improve gaps-in-care closure and increase completion with customizable incentives

Enrich member experience with interactive health improvement tools and information

"We welcome PDHI to the Preferred Vendor program and look forward to learning how their technology can improve the function of health plans to promote the health of their respective beneficiaries," said ACAP CEO Meg Murray.

The ConXus Platform can be integrated with an existing member portal and customized with branding and processes for each Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplaces, and other public health coverage program.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Preferred Vendor by ACAP," said Jennifer Jolley, Chief Executive Officer of PDHI. "Our aligned goals of equipping plans with efficient ways to engage members, close care gaps, and improve quality makes us a great fit to support ACAP-member plans."

For more information about how health plans in the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP) utilize PDHI's ConXus Platform, contact Andrew Lockerbie at andrewl@pdhi.com.

About PDHI PDHI developed the ConXus Platform to support population health management, point of care, and wellness programming. With a 25-year track record of successfully supporting national and localized programs, PDHI's white-labeled and configurable platform is trusted by health plans, wellness providers, and large employers across the United States.

About ACAP

ACAP represents 78 health plans, providing health coverage to more than 20 million people. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace, and other publicly sponsored health programs. For more information, visit http://www.communityplans.net.

Contact

Andrew Lockerbie

Vice President of Health Plans

317-514-3202

andrewl@pdhi.com

Media Contact

Christina Illuzzi, PDHI, 1 (515) 440-8390, christinai@pdhi.com

SOURCE PDHI