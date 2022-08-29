Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Low-Maintenance Design for Pole Saws (ASP-160)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Chain-style pole saws require a lot of maintenance. I thought there could be a more convenient design," said an inventor, from Marble Falls, Texas, "so I invented the POLE SAW. My design enables you to safely cut tree branches without the hassle of oiling, sharpening or adjusting the blade."

The invention provides an improved cutting tool with an extended reach. In doing so, it offers a low-maintenance alternative to conventional pole saws. As a result, it enables the user to easily reach and cut tree branches that are far from the ground and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a low-maintenance design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional tree services, landscaping companies, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ASP-160, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

