Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Size USD 315 Billion by 2030

New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fruit and vegetable ingredients market size was estimated at USD 210 billion in 2021. Fruit and vegetable ingredients are used in the food and beverages industry to maintain safety and freshness. The usage of fruits and vegetables ingredients help in improving the nutritional value of various food items produced in bakeries. The pandemic had a major impact on the production of fruit and vegetable ingredients in the recent years. There was a limited demand for the fruits and vegetables ingredient due to a reduction in the consumption of Food items. Subsequent lockdowns and strict policies had led to a loss of this industry.



Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1807

Why North America region has dominated the fruit and vegetable ingredients market?

The North American region has dominated the fruit and ingredients market till the recent years. During the forecast period the North American region will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 4% till the year 2030. The United States has been the largest market for the fruit and vegetables ingredients market till the year 2021.

Increasing demand for powder and spices, concentrates, purees and other forms of fruits and vegetable ingredients is leading to a growth in this region. Post pandemic there has been a great demand for plant-based products which help in providing vitamins and minerals which are extremely essential to combat the pandemic. The growing trend of vegan diet is also driving the growth of the fruits and vegetable ingredients market in this region.

Many countries across the North American region are seeing a great demand for fruit and vegetables ingredients market due to an increased consumption of products for a healthy lifestyle and an increase in the demand due to high disposable income.

Why Asia Pacific region is growing fasters in the fruit and vegetable ingredients market?

The Asia Pacific region is also expected to drive the growth of the market in this region growing awareness in the consumers for consuming natural products and healthy products that help in building the immunity it's creating a good demand in India, China and Japan. Rapid industrialization and increased purchasing power in the Asia Pacific region is driving the growth of the market.

The presence of major food processing equipment in India and China is one of the major reasons for the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific region. There's an increased focus further development of technological advanced equipment which will help in the increased production capacity of the fruit and vegetables ingredients.

Report Highlights

On the basis of the ingredient type, the fruit ingredient segment is expected to have the larger market share during the forecast. Owing to the minerals and vitamins provided by such ingredients there is an increase in the demand for fruit ingredients due to growing health awareness among the consumers in the developed as well as the developing nations.

The fruit and ingredients market on the basis of concentrates segment is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast. improved lifestyle and good amount of disposable income has led to an increase in the consumption of beverages. The growing demand for the beverages across many developing as well as the developed nations it's creating a demand for concentrates for the production.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1807

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 210 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 315 Billion CAGR 4.61% from 2022 to 2030 By Type Fruits Ingredient

Vegetable ingredient By From Concentrates

NFC Juices

Pastes & Purees

Pieces & Powders By Application Bakery Products

Dairy Products

RTE Products

Confectionery Products

Soups & Sauces

Beverages

Other Applications (Dips, spreads, dressings, toppings, and puddings.) By Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

MEA Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), ADM (U.S), Tate & Lyle (U.K), Balchem ingredient solutions (U.S), Cargill (U.S), Kerry Group (Ireland), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S), Symrise (Germany) and Others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The most important factors that led to a growth of the global fruit and vegetable ingredients market is the increase in demand photo food and beverages that use these ingredients and improved lifestyle across the developed and the developing nations. As there is a major change in the eating habits of the people across the world which is mainly post pandemic is expected to drive the growth of this market. There's an increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of these products and the Nutritive value of these products is driving the growth of the market.

Constant research and development in this field for the usage in the food and beverages industry is increasing the usage of these ingredients in the Vegan food. Yes the global market for fruit and vegetable ingredients is growing constantly due to a busy schedule of the working class and the availability of food items in various types. The availability of organic food products is increasing the sales. There's a major shift in the consumption of healthy fruits as compared to the meat products.

Restraints

The fruit and vegetable ingredients industry has a lot of legislations in different regions Creating to the product offered in the market. There are many rules and regulations related to the labeling and composition of these ingredients. The legal framework of this industry is a restraint in the growth of this mark it as it could be a lengthy process and the approval of these ingredients may take time.

Opportunities

There has been a good amount of awareness in the consumers regarding the nutritional content of the foods that they consume. Do they increase in various diseases caused by the consumption of processed foods and the awareness regarding the contents of such foods and beverages has made the consumers extremely cautious about their food consumption habits. Consumers seek healthier food and beverages options which would be better as far as their health is concerned. There's an increasing demand for organic food products. The availability of chemical free products and the clean labels available in the market is driving the growth of this market and providing opportunities for future.

Challenges

Even though the labor costs and the raw material needed for fruit and vegetable ingredient market is cheap in the developing nations but the establishment of new facilities in these countries is a major challenge for the growth of the market. This expansion will require substantial investments and this investment cost needed for the infrastructure is a major challenge for the growth of this market.

Recent Developments

Paradise fruit solutions had launched ready to order door granulates in August 2021. This product is offered in eight different flavors.

Archer Daniels acquired a Brazilian company named Yerbalatina Phytoactives. Archer Daniels acquired the company in January 2020 to expand its business in Brazil. The Brazilian company manufactures plant-based extracts and ingredients.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1807

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R