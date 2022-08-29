Gala Guests to Open in September with Holiday Properties in Popular and Prominent Locations in Dubai
Gala Guests has perfected the craft of making a home away from homeDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gala Guests, which gives people away from home a place to call their own, is opening more than 10 holiday properties in some of the most popular and prominent locations in Dubai on September 5.
The Gala Guests owners have more than seven years of expertise in Dubai’s real estate market and more than 10 years of expertise in the tourism industry. They have perfected the craft of making a home away from home. Built on the pillars of trust, comfort and simplicity, Gala Guests provides visitors with luxurious, hassle-free holiday homes in Dubai for a price that doesn’t break the bank.
Dubai is a bustling hub of trade, culture and tourism. From the rich cultural past of Bur Dubai to the modern, social air of Dubai Marina, there is a place in Dubai for everyone. However, Dubai has always had a reputation of being an expensive place to stay with a high cost of living.
Gala Guests offers affordable places to stay while providing services needed to assure stays are smooth, memorable and unforgettable as possible while creating a community of trust between guests, partners and clients.
Gala Guests co-founder Mazen ElShimy, who has a master’s degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from the University of Wollongong in Dubai, has always had a passion to connect leisure and investment in one place.
Co-founder Gordan Josifovski is an experienced software engineer who has experience in cybersecurity and blockchain and has worked with many Fortune 500 companies.
“We help you find a home in Dubai that resonates with you,” ElShimy said. “No matter how many miles away you are from your home, Gala Guests makes it so that it’s almost like you never left.”
For more information about Gala Guests and their properties, visit galaguests.com. Gala Guests can also be followed on Instagram at @galaguests.
###
Media Relations
Gala Guests
email us here