Alchemco Demonstrates Commitment to Safety and Quality Control with UL Solutions Certification

-Leader in Concrete Waterproofing Systems Earns NSF 61 – Water Potability Certificate –UNITED STATE, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HENRICO, Va., (August 24, 2022) – Alchemco, a world leader in concrete waterproofing systems, is proving its product and company credibility by having its products tested and listed by Underwriters Laboratories (UL Solutions) and certified to demonstrate that it meets elevated safety standards. A global leader in applied safety science with regulatory expertise, UL Solutions provides testing, inspection and certification services to support product innovation and business growth for manufacturers. The UL Certification mark is a recognized symbol of trust, and commitment to advancing the organization’s safety mission.
UL Solutions supports the launch of new products and services that help global markets and complex supply chains, with the goal of helping companies grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. With their ultimate goal being a safer world, the organization offers various testing, auditing, inspections, and learning opportunities—in addition to certification of facilities, personnel, processes, products and systems.
For Alchemco, achieving the UL Solutions certification confirms that its products have been third-party tested, and meet applicable standards, providing credibility to authorities and the marketplace. Alchemco has achieved the NSF-61 water potability certification, a strict public health designation that highlights materials or products that are deemed safe to come into contact with drinking water—including protective barrier materials such as cements, coatings, and sealing materials. The coveted designation is helping Alchemco’s waterproofing products to stand out in the industry, separating it from competing products that don’t value safety standards to the same degree.
“By achieving this UL Solutions certification, Alchemco is demonstrating an incredible commitment to high-quality control standards unmatched by many others in the industry,” said Alchemco CEO Mario Baggio. “We hope this designation instills the utmost confidence in our products and demonstrates to clients that we value safety above all else.”
Originally developed more than 40 years ago, Alchemco’s unique technology and proprietary formulas have positioned the company as the dominant world leader in concrete waterproofing systems. Its products have been proven to extend the functional life of concrete structures, while helping building owners avoid ongoing maintenance issues and structural problems that negatively affect concrete structures, such as corrosion, spalling and carbonation.
Learn more about Alchemco online, at https://www.alchemco.com. To learn more about UL Solutions, visit https://www.ul.com.
About Alchemco
Alchemco is a global manufacturer of high-quality concrete waterproofing systems, as well as a variety of cleaning and repair products. Its TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing System was voted ‘Most Innovative Product’ at the 2020 World of Concrete Convention held in Las Vegas, NV. Over the years, Alchemco’s portfolio has grown to include the following brands: TechCrete, BridgeDECK, CretePro, DuraTite and Alchemco Clean & Repair (ACR). The company’s unique waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, leading to the company’s current position as one of the world’s most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems.
