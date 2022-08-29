Statement on Date Announcement for White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance to End Hunger applauds the announcement of Wednesday, September 28 as the date for the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. The conference, originally announced in May, was established with a stated goal to “End hunger and increase healthy eating and physical activity by 2030, so that fewer Americans experience diet-related diseases like diabetes, obesity, and hypertension.”
The last White House conference devoted to hunger and nutrition was held over 50 years ago and played a pivotal role in improving what is now known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), school feeding programs, and helped establish the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). This year the White House solicited input and recommendations from stakeholders across the country. The Alliance to End Hunger hosted a virtual listening session with its Hunger Free Communities Network and submitted subsequent recommendations.
The Alliance urges the White House Conference to take this once-in-a-generation opportunity to end hunger and improve nutrition and health outcomes. The conference should be centered on addressing poverty-related hunger and its root causes; engaging people with lived experience and expertise; and focus on reducing racial, ethnic, and other disparities in food insecurity along with other priorities endorsed by national anti-hunger organizations.
“The United States – along with the rest of the world – has faced exceptional adversity when seeking to ensure food and nutrition security for everyone in the last few years,” Stated Eric Mitchell, Executive Director for the Alliance to End Hunger. “It is our hope that the White House Conference will address hunger and malnutrition in a holistic, sustainable, and equitable way. We thank the Biden-Harris Administration and Congress for making this conference a reality and look forward to working together to ensure that the outcomes of the conference lead to genuine and long-lasting impact.”
