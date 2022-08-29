AI Exosphere Team Marks 100 AI No-Code Skills In The Satellite Writer Playground
AI Exosphere team marks 100 AI no-code skills in the Satellite Writer Playground. Another milestone achieved and planning the launch.
We always strive to deliver more. With triple generation, no charge for the input and now 100+ skills.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year, the team has been hard at delivering the rendition of the HailyAI writing skills. The company's mission is to bring an AI business assistant to market. The company initially claimed its model would be able to field live sales calls, manage inventory, conduct banking, and crypto transactions, and be completely voice-activated.
— said Sal Peer, Founder of Satellite Writer
The first milestone of the journey was training the HailyAI model on one of the most advanced open-source AI models available.
The second part was bringing to market an MVP (satellitewriter.com)
The third part is bringing a superior product to market. Satellite Writer currently offers 100 no-code artificial intelligence skills that are operated in a unique, easy-to-use dashboard.
The Playground Dashboard offers a simple interface that allows users to say or type commands and get complete AI content generations for the specific use case (skill) selected.
The platform also provides images and audio files of the content.
This creates fantastic works for blogs, videos, social media, and more.
With access to the latest bleeding-edge AI models, it's interesting to see what's next.
About Satellite Writer
Satellite Writer is a SaaS platform created by AI Exosphere. The cloud-based AI service allows anyone to create copy for any niche and use AI tools with simple voice or text commands. In addition, the platform includes a powerful editor and multi-language options and is powered by the leading-edge HailyAI model.
About AI Exosphere
AI Exosphere is a company of dedicated professionals with a vision to free the entrepreneur, resolve enterprise-level problems, and empower the everyday Joe through an artificial intelligence assistant named HailyAI. The company is part of the NVIDIA Inception, Microsoft For Startups, and AWS Portfolio accelerators.
