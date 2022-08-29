Michael Herrick 1944-2022

Former Grand Forks resident Michael Herrick passed away unexpectedly June 18 in Oakland, CA. at the age of 78.

Michael was born April 30th, 1944 to Leo and Florence Herrick of East Grand Forks. He attended Sacred Heart and St. Mary's grade schools, St. James High School and the University of North Dakota where he earned a bachelor's degree in business and accounting. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor degree at UND School of Law.

After graduating, Michael attended the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps training program at The University of Virginia after which he was deployed to Vietnam. During his tour of duty he earned the Bronze Star medal for meritorious service.

Prior to leaving for Vietnam Michael married his college sweetheart, Sylvia Theis of Lansford, ND. Nov. 8, 1969 at the Ft Carson Army Chapel in Colorado Springs, CO.

Subsequent to his service in Vietnam, Michael served a 3-year tour of duty in Wurzburg, Germany where Sylvia joined him. While there they had the opportunity to travel all over Europe. When Michael left the service in 1974 they toured India and central Asia for many months before returning to the USA.

They relocated to Northern California where Michael accepted a position with Firemen's Fund Insurance Co. as a Corporate Attorney. They bought a home in the picturesque island town of Alameda, where the family still resides. After a successful career with Fireman's Fund, he left in 1984 to start his own firm specializing in Employment law. Son Leo was born in 1977 and Mark in 1981.

Michael retired in 2011 and kept busy with hobbies such as hiking trails around the S.F. bay area, and also photographing street art in Oakland and many other cities for a web site. Michael and Sylvia had a second home, Lone Oak Ranch in Sonora, CA, where for 25 years they enjoyed many family gatherings, and where Michael could practice his avocation of building. He enjoyed adding many new rooms and structures to the property.

Michael is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sylvia, son, Leo (Leslie) Oakland and predeceased by son, Mark (1997), and parents Florence and Leo Herrick. He is also survived by siblings, Anne (Patrick) Dulin, Golden, CO, John (JoAnn) Denver, and Stephen (Aurea) San Mateo, CA. He is also survived by grandchildren Sylvester and Lily Herrick.

Graveside services were held at the Mountain View Cemetery, Oakland and were followed by a family memorial gathering at the Herrick family home.