Evident Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

New Compliance Designation Demonstrates Commitment to Data Security

This new designation is a testament to the design of our platform and the way that we protect sensitive information.”
— Evident founder and CEO, David Thomas
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evident, a leading provider of automated third-party insurance verification and credentialing services for enterprises, has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type II audit of industry-standard security controls with zero exceptions. "A voluntary compliance standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), this certification reinforces Evident’s commitment to ensuring privacy and data protection best practices for their customers and their customers’ third-party networks.

SOC 2 compliance certification is recognized globally for its rigor in the review of the organization’s systems and controls. SOC 2 is an independent audit conducted to review the company’s effective implementation of employee controls and training, IT systems and risk management control, product discipline, and vendor selection.

“Security has always been at the forefront of our technology, and achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is just one of the many ways we’re demonstrating our promise to protect our customers’ data and that of their third-party partners,” said Evident founder and CEO, David Thomas. “This new designation is a testament to the design of our platform and the way that we protect sensitive information.”

Beyond underscoring Evident’s dedication to being a reliable and trusted insurance verification partner for enterprises, the certification also enables the company to be more proactive in protecting personal data from imminent threats and to better prepare for future breach scenarios.

“Completing a SOC 2 Type II audit provides our customers with third-party validation of our commitment to data protection and security,” said Evident’s SVP of business development, David Wellner. “We provide world-class automated and scalable insurance verification and credentialing, while giving our customers the confidence and peace of mind that Evident is safely managing their sensitive data.”

Those interested in reviewing Evident’s SOC 2 Type II audit report may submit a request by sending an email to: compliance@evidentid.com.

About Evident
Evident is the only fully-automated, fully-digital insurance verification solution built from the ground up to reduce enterprise risk, spend, and manual effort. The world’s largest organizations rely on Evident’s game-changing insurance verification and credentialing technology to help them make fast and informed decisions about engaging new vendors, suppliers, franchises, and other third-party partners without compromising their data privacy. Evident is a VC-backed technology startup, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at evidentid.com.

Nick Kastner
Forum Communications
+1 678-943-3859
Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

