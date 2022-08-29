IC Federal Credit Union Awards $7,500 in Scholarships to Five Local High School Seniors
IC firmly believes in the value of higher education. These future leaders were selected not only because of their academics, but because they share our passion for giving back to our communities.”FITCHBURG, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2018, IC Federal Credit Union has awarded scholarships to graduating high school seniors who plan to continue their education at an accredited institution.
— Christopher Hendry, President and CEO
This year, IC awarded five scholarships of $1,500 each to students throughout the community. Winners were chosen from more than 50 applicants based on their academics, extracurricular activities, and a creative proposal outlining how they would give back to their communities if given the opportunity.
“IC firmly believes in the value of higher education”, commented Christopher Hendry, President and CEO. “Our scholarship program plays a small role in assisting families with the rising costs of tuition. These future leaders were selected not only because of their academics, but because they share our passion for giving back to our communities. We’re excited to see them thrive as they begin their first semester in the coming weeks.”
IC proudly congratulates these scholarship recipients and wishes them all the best in their continued pursuit of higher education:
• Malina Duong - Malina graduated from Fitchburg High School and will attend Northeastern University and will major in psychology with a pre-med course track.
• Sonal Gupta - Sonal graduated from Advanced Math & Science Academy and will attend Northeastern University majoring in Computer Science and Computer Engineering.
• Zoe Mier – Zoe graduated from Fitchburg High School and will be attending Post University majoring in biology.
• Quinn Sugar - Quinn graduated from Oakmont Regional High School and will attend UMass Amherst while majoring in accounting at the Isenberg School of Management.
• June Whittall – June graduated from Oakmont Regional High School and will attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute, majoring in Interactive Media & Game Development.
###
About IC Federal Credit Union
Founded in 1928, IC Federal Credit Union serves six counties in Central Massachusetts: Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Worcester. Throughout their history, IC Federal Credit Union has been committed to improving the well-being of their Members through education and quality products and services. To become a Member or for more information, call 800.262.1001 or visit iccreditunion.org.
Mike DelGiudice
IC Federal Credit Union
+1 978-353-1362
mdelgiudice@iccreditunion.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn