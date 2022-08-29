The Element & AC Hotel Portland Beaverton Prepare for Fall Travel
Brandt Hospitality Group’s Beaverton Properties Ready for GuestsPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AC Hotel Portland Beaverton and the Element Portland Beaverton are eager to welcome guests for their fall travel plans. These Marriott franchisees are managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel management company headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
The Element Portland Beaverton is located at 15655 NW Blueridge Drive, Beaverton, OR. Hotel guests can expect to experience a unique balance of comfort and sustainability. Extended stay guest suites featuring full kitchens make it easy to create your home away from home.
The AC Hotel Portland Beaverton is located 15705 NW Blueridge Dr, Beaverton, OR. This property’s modern design elevates the travel experience. Guest rooms are purposefully designed so you can use the space in whatever way you see fit.
These properties are the perfect fit for fall travel plans. They are conveniently located near many outdoor and seasonal activities for everyone to enjoy. Guests can hike and explore Tualatin Hills Nature Park (THPRD) which is less than a miles away, or catch a Portland Timbers game just 7 miles from the hotels.
Visit the Oregon Zoo, or enjoy a game of golf at one of the many courses nearby – the Oregon PGA is only six miles from the hotels. When you’ve finished at the golf course, check out the vineyards of Washington County Wine Country.
After a full day of fun, these hotels will welcome you with a variety of breakfast options, spacious rooms, free Wi-Fi, friendly staff, and much more! Consider a trip to Beaverton and a stay at the AC or Element Portland Beaverton.
Both Beaverton properties are part of the Marriott Bonvoy family. Members are invited to unlock extraordinary experiences with member rates, free nights, mobile check-in and more.
To book your stay at the AC Hotel by Marriott, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pdxab-ac-portland-beaverton/overview/
Stay in your Element, book now: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pdxel-element-portland-beaverton/overview/
These properties are managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2022, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with “Developer of the Year” and “Guest Service Excellence” titles. To learn more about Brandt, visit www.brandthg.com.
