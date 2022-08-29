Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,634 in the last 365 days.

The Element & AC Hotel Portland Beaverton Prepare for Fall Travel

Brandt Hospitality Group’s Beaverton Properties Ready for Guests

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AC Hotel Portland Beaverton and the Element Portland Beaverton are eager to welcome guests for their fall travel plans. These Marriott franchisees are managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel management company headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

The Element Portland Beaverton is located at 15655 NW Blueridge Drive, Beaverton, OR. Hotel guests can expect to experience a unique balance of comfort and sustainability. Extended stay guest suites featuring full kitchens make it easy to create your home away from home.

The AC Hotel Portland Beaverton is located 15705 NW Blueridge Dr, Beaverton, OR. This property’s modern design elevates the travel experience. Guest rooms are purposefully designed so you can use the space in whatever way you see fit.

These properties are the perfect fit for fall travel plans. They are conveniently located near many outdoor and seasonal activities for everyone to enjoy. Guests can hike and explore Tualatin Hills Nature Park (THPRD) which is less than a miles away, or catch a Portland Timbers game just 7 miles from the hotels.

Visit the Oregon Zoo, or enjoy a game of golf at one of the many courses nearby – the Oregon PGA is only six miles from the hotels. When you’ve finished at the golf course, check out the vineyards of Washington County Wine Country.

After a full day of fun, these hotels will welcome you with a variety of breakfast options, spacious rooms, free Wi-Fi, friendly staff, and much more! Consider a trip to Beaverton and a stay at the AC or Element Portland Beaverton.

Both Beaverton properties are part of the Marriott Bonvoy family. Members are invited to unlock extraordinary experiences with member rates, free nights, mobile check-in and more.

To book your stay at the AC Hotel by Marriott, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pdxab-ac-portland-beaverton/overview/

Stay in your Element, book now: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pdxel-element-portland-beaverton/overview/

These properties are managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2022, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with “Developer of the Year” and “Guest Service Excellence” titles. To learn more about Brandt, visit www.brandthg.com.

Chloe Boushee
Brandt Hospitality Group
+1 7015518923
email us here

You just read:

The Element & AC Hotel Portland Beaverton Prepare for Fall Travel

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.