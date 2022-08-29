Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

|
Adams
Village of West Union
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Financial Audit
Ashtabula
Village of Andover
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
Auglaize
Union Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
City of St. Marys
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Financial Audit
IPA
City of Wapakoneta
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
IPA
City of Wapakoneta Landfill
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
Clinton
Blanchester Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
Financial Audit
Columbiana
Middleton Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga
Coventry Village Special Improvement District of Cleveland Heights
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Basic Audit
City of Shaker Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
IPA
City of Shaker Heights Transfer Station
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
Darke
Village of Versailles
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
IPA
Village of Ansonia
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
Defiance
Defiance County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
IPA
Delaware
Delaware County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
Delaware County Finance Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
Delaware County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
Erie
Huron Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
Franklin
The Arts and College Preparatory Academy
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
Financial Audit
Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network (MCOECN)
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
Financial Audit
Gallia
Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Basic Audit
Greene
City of Bellbrook
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
IPA
Guernsey
Cambridge-Guernsey Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Basic Audit
Hamilton
Village of St. Bernard
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
IPA
Henry
Village of Holgate
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
IPA
Henry County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Basic Audit
Village of Deshler
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
Holmes
Village of Glenmont
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Basic Audit
Jefferson
Mt. Pleasant Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
Knox
Middlebury Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
Knox County Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
Mount Vernon City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
Financial Audit
FFR
Knox County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Audited as Part of Primary Government
FFR
Knox County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
FFR
Lawrence
Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
Lorain
Lorain County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Agreed Upon Procedures
Grafton Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas
City of Toledo
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
IPA
Sylvania Township Joint Economic Development District I
6/6/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Basic Audit
Mahoning
Hands On Physical Therapy, LLC
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2020
Compliance Examination
MCA
Marion
Tully Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
Miami
Miami Southwest Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Basic Audit
Montgomery
Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Agreed Upon Procedures
MCA
Morrow
Glendale Union Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Basic Audit
Muskingum
Licking Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
Pickaway
City of Circleville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
IPA
Seneca
Village of Republic
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
Summit
City of Reminderville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
IPA
Union Cemetery Association of Boston Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Basic Audit
Tuscarawas
Village of Newcomerstown
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
Warren
SOUTHWESTERN OHIO COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Agreed Upon Procedures
MCA
Washington
Fairfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Belpre
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
IPA
Wayne
Village of Smithville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Agreed Upon Procedures
IPA
Williams
Williams County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
Wood
Northwestern Water and Sewer District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Financial Audit
IPA