Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Adams Village of West Union
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit   Ashtabula Village of Andover
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Auglaize Union Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures     City of St. Marys
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit IPA   City of Wapakoneta
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA   City of Wapakoneta Landfill
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures   Clinton Blanchester Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit   Columbiana Middleton Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures   Cuyahoga Coventry Village Special Improvement District of Cleveland Heights
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit     City of Shaker Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA   City of Shaker Heights Transfer Station
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures   Darke Village of Versailles
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA   Village of Ansonia
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Defiance Defiance County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Delaware Delaware County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit     Delaware County Finance Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit     Delaware County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures   Erie Huron Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit   Franklin The Arts and College Preparatory Academy
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit     Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network (MCOECN)
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit   Gallia Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit   Greene City of Bellbrook
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Guernsey Cambridge-Guernsey Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit   Hamilton Village of St. Bernard
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Henry Village of Holgate
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA   Henry County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit     Village of Deshler
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit   Holmes Village of Glenmont
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit   Jefferson Mt. Pleasant Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Knox Middlebury Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA   Knox County Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures     Mount Vernon City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit FFR   Knox County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR   Knox County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR Lawrence Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures   Lorain Lorain County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Agreed Upon Procedures     Grafton Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures   Lucas City of Toledo
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA   Sylvania Township Joint Economic Development District I
6/6/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit   Mahoning Hands On Physical Therapy, LLC
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2020 Compliance Examination MCA Marion Tully Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Miami Miami Southwest Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit   Montgomery Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Agreed Upon Procedures MCA Morrow Glendale Union Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit   Muskingum Licking Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Pickaway City of Circleville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Seneca Village of Republic
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Summit City of Reminderville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA   Union Cemetery Association of Boston Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit   Tuscarawas Village of Newcomerstown
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Warren SOUTHWESTERN OHIO COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Agreed Upon Procedures MCA Washington Fairfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures     City of Belpre
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Wayne Village of Smithville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Williams Williams County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit   Wood Northwestern Water and Sewer District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

