Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,155 in the last 365 days.

Reconstructed Elk Viewing Tower Dedication Held

 LAFOLLETTE, Tenn.---A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recrntly to commemorate the opening of the newly reconstructed elk viewing tower on Hatfield Knob of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon and the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission joined the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association, The Nature Conservancy, Clinch Powell, the National Wild Turkey Federation, local dignitaries, and several others to celebrate the event.

During the ceremony, the tower was named in honor of Terry and Jane Lewis, a local couple who have dedicated countless hours and resources to promote Tennessee's elk herd.  Terry and Jane led the construction of the new, handicap-accessible tower, as well as the original tower constructed in 2005.  

"It's been a long journey.  We certainly want to thank all of the volunteers that helped put this tower together and this viewing area for all the people to come and see," said Mr. Lewis.  "One of our efforts was to create a high probability of viewing opportunities and I think you have it right here."

The elk viewing tower and NCWMA have been longtime attractions of Campbell County, which boasts 48 percent of its land as public property.  A University of Tennessee study found that around 16,000 people visit the tower annually and thousands more enjoy viewing elk live through the TWRA elk camera also located at the tower.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has also been a strong partner in Tennessee's elk restoration, which began in the year 2000 when the first elk were released onto Horsebone Ridge of the now NCWMA.  To date, 201 elk have been released onto the area.

---TWRA---

Terry and Jane Lewis, along with members of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, cut the ribbon to officially open the new elk viewing tower on Hatfield Knob of North Cumberland Wildlife Management
Area in Campbell County.

Directions to the Elk Viewing Tower

Hatfield Knob Live Elk Camera

 

You just read:

Reconstructed Elk Viewing Tower Dedication Held

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.