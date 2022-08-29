STN: 125742
Proper Name: COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA
Tradename: COMIRNATY
Manufacturer: BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH
Indication:

  • COMIRNATY is a vaccine indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 12 years of age and older.

Product Information

Supporting Documents

Related Information