Glivera-Team: Divide the Time for Front-end Markup in Half

Our customers get a highly efficient website with a good performance, fast loading speed, and excellent SEO optimization.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Сompany website is the face of every business. In August 1991, Tim-Berners Lee, a European Center for Nuclear Research (CERN) researcher, launched the first ever website that still exists today. By August 2021, there were 1.88 billion websites on the Internet, and their number continues to grow.
HTML Markup from Glivera-Team
- Truly responsive sites
Our websites work on all devices, without exception, from stadium screens to watches.
- Cross-browser and cross-platform coding
Allow web software to operate equally well in all the top browsers: Safari, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, etc.
- Fast coding
We have developed a technical process that allows many developers to work simultaneously on one project and make websites five times faster than any developers you can find. By default, the starting price includes two times faster acceleration, which will only positively affect the quality.
Front-end project portfolio
Case 1
Name: Profilm
Details: HTML/CSS, css3 animation, GSAP, ReactJS, Pug, SVG sass
Developers: 2 markup*
Services: related work of level developers from Junior to Senior; testing on all devices and browsers by our experienced QA Engineer; lifetime guarantee
Complexity: high
Time: 120 hours
Terms: 9 working days instead of 17
Result: responsive and adaptive website with high page speed (90+)
Case 2
Name: Glasnost
Details: HTML/CSS/js, GSAP, js/CSS animation
Developers: 2 markup*
Services: related work of level developers from Junior to Senior; testing on all devices and browsers by our experienced QA Engineer; lifetime guarantee
Complexity: high
Time: 245 hours
Terms: 18 working days instead of 35
Result: responsive and adaptive website with high page speed (90+)
Case 3
Name: Avelacom
Details: html/css, sass, pug, svg, css3 animation, GSAP; fully custom WordPress theme; ACF; reactjs front-end, WP backend
Developers: 2 markup + 1 Wordpress*
Services: related work of level developers from Junior to Senior; testing on all devices and browsers by our experienced QA Engineer; lifetime guarantee
Complexity: high
Time: 297 hours
Terms: 22 working days instead of 43
Result: responsive and adaptive website with high page speed (90+)
*simultaneous work of the specified number of developers
About WEB technologies from Glivera-Team
- HTML5, PUG
- CSS3, SASS, LESS
- JS, TypeScript, AJAX
- Git, Webpack
- Bootstrap
- BEM methodology
- GSAP, CSS/JS animation
Glivera-team front-end testimonials and reviews
Glivera-Team collaborates with different TOP companies from the USA, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and other countries. Our front-end project portfolio includes 1584 success stories, including projects for The Walt Disney Company, National Geographic, UNICEF, UNAIDS, UNESCO, and NASA also.
Willette Valdez, Avelacom:
"Glivera-team's work helped the website to be faster and load in better timing. Using tools to stay on track, they had great communication and project management skills."
Megan Romero, Nasstar:
"I've been working with Andrey for about 4 years, and put it this way, he really is the best front-end developer you can get. If you are a designer and care about details, he is the guy to work with. He can basically create any animation you can imagine and translates a design into gorgeous web experiences. 10/10!"
