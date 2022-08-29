Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore, to host an investor webinar
MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (IMCIMRN, a commercial and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform for prevention and treatment of gut-mediated diseases; invites investors to join a live webcast hosted by Steven Lydeamore, CEO of Immuron Limited.
COMPANY CONTACT:
Steven Lydeamore
About Immuron
Immuron Limited (IMCIMRN is a commercial and clinical-stage Australian biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on a novel class of orally delivered polyclonal antibodies produced from hyperimmune antibody-rich bovine colostrum, for prevention and treatment of gut-mediated diseases.
