Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore, to host an investor webinar

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (IMCIMRN, a commercial and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform for prevention and treatment of gut-mediated diseases; invites investors to join a live webcast hosted by Steven Lydeamore, CEO of Immuron Limited.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com

    

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (IMCIMRN is a commercial and clinical-stage Australian biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on a novel class of orally delivered polyclonal antibodies produced from hyperimmune antibody-rich bovine colostrum, for prevention and treatment of gut-mediated diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com


