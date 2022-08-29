Submit Release
News Search

There were 708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,723 in the last 365 days.

Country’s CPI declines by 1 percent in June

Country’s CPI declines by 1 percent in June

 

The National Consumer Price Index (CPI) has dropped 1.1 percent to 112.7 in June 2022.

Releasing the bulletin on Friday 26th August 2022, Government Statistician Douglas Kimi said through the year, compared to the same month in 2021, the National CPI rose by 5.7 percent.

He said the most significant changes by major expenditure groups from the previous month include:

  • Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages: (-0.9%),
  • Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics: (+2.0%),
  • Housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuels: (-6.0%)
  • Furnishings, household equipment & routine household maintenance: (-0.3%)
  • Transport: (+1.2%)
  • Education: (-7.1%)
  • Miscellaneous good & services: (+0.1)

Mr Kimi said the Solomon Islands inflation rate for the month of June 2022 calculated on a 3-months moving average basis was +3.9%.

“The corresponding inflation rates for imported items was +11.1%, while other (domestic) items inflation rate was +0.9%.

“The Solomon Islands underlying rates of inflation based on a 3-months moving average was observed between +3.6% and +4.1% for June 2022.”

The headline inflation rates for the respective provincial towns calculated on a 3-months moving average basis were: Honiara: (+3.1%); Auki: (+6.7%); Gizo: (+8.1%); and Noro: (+1.6%).

  • Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics: (+2.5%)
  • Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels: (-5.9%)
  • Transport: (+1.1%)
  • Education: (-7.9%)

 

Auki: (+0.4%)

The main contributors to the movements were:

  • Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages: (+5.4%)
  • Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics: (-7.0%)
  • Clothing & footwear: (-0.2%)
  • Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels: (-10.0%)
  • Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance: (+0.5%)
  • Transport: (+7.0%)
  • Miscellaneous goods & services: (+0.5%)

 

Gizo: (-1.8%)

The main drivers to this movements were:

  • Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages: (-2.5%)
  • Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics: (+4.5%)
  • Clothing & footwear: (-0.3%)
  • Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels: (-7.7%)
  • Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance: (+0.1%)
  • Miscellaneous goods & services: (+1.8%)

 

Noro: (-2.2%)

The main contributors to the movements were:

  • Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages: (+0.4%)
  • Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics: (+0.2%)
  • Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels: (-7.4%)
  • Transport: (+0.4%)
  • Education: (-2.1%)
  • Miscellaneous goods & services: (+1.6%)

 

 

-SINSO Press

You just read:

Country’s CPI declines by 1 percent in June

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.