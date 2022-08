NANCY LEGUA SWORN-IN AS NEW PSC MEMBER

A female has been appointed to the Public Service Commission (PSC) today.

Nancy Rose Legua was sworn in this morning before His Excellency, Sir David Vunagi, Governor-General, at Government House to formalise her appointment.

She was sworn in after the passing on of late George Kiriau who was also a member of the PSC.

Nancy’s swearing in was witnessed by the Chairman of the PSC, Mr. Milner Tozaka, OBE.

-GCU Press