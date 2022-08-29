Submit Release
News Search

There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,700 in the last 365 days.

CENTRAL KWARAÁE CPC LAUNCHED BY-LAWS

CENTRAL KWARAÁE CPC LAUNCHED BY-LAWS

 

A Crime Prevention Committee (CPC) at Foau community in Central Kwara’ae, Malaita Province, has launched its by-laws on Sunday 28 August 2022.

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF’s) Provincial Police Commander (PPC) for Malaita Province, Leslie Kili, described the launching of Foau CPC’s by-laws as a milestone for the Foau community.

PPC Kili, who was accompanied by Sgt Robert Alegao to witness the launching program, appealed to the Foau CPC to carry out its work with pride and to serve the community by upholding law and order.

The RSIPF has been supporting the roll out of the Crime Prevention strategy as a means to fighting crimes in the community level where police presence is minimal or zero. By employing the strategy, CPC can help reduce fear of criminal activities. CPC looks after communities and works closely with the police.

PPC Kili said preventing crimes is important to reduce and prevent crime from happening in the communities which is a great achievement for both our communities and the RSIPF.

He appealed to the Foau CPC to carry out its duties within the bounds of law.

“Foau CPC is there to help the community. I urged Foau community members to work closely with their CPC,” PPC Kili said.

//End//

You just read:

CENTRAL KWARAÁE CPC LAUNCHED BY-LAWS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.