King of Rugby 7s offered support.

DSPM Tony Kabasi, PM Sogavare, Waisale Serevi, SPM Dr. Jimmie Rodgers and SSPM Albert Kabui

A conversation filled with joy between PM Sogavare and Serevi at the Prime Minister’s Office

The King of Rugby 7s, Waisale Tikoisolomone Serevi met Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare in a worthwhile courtesy visit this morning.

In his brief introduction, Waisale Serevi said, he is very happy to come to the Solomon Islands to see and feel the connection of his grandparents.

“I am excited to be here. It is a special place for me. My grandparents were here. That’s why they gave me the name Tikoisolomone (Living in Solomon Islands) as my middle name. Connections remain very strong to this day,” stated the rugby 7s maestro.

Mr Serevi told Prime Minister Sogavare, he is to the country, an additional resource to developing Rugby as Solomon Islands prepares to host the Pacific Games 2023.

He offered support in rugby sevens preparations next year for our team and some training at the Serevi Rugby Academy in LA, USA.

“I run a Rugby academy in the US. Now looking at ways to assist improve local talents through the academy. The idea is to get players across to the Academy and spend some time with us as early as next year.”

The other option is to get the National side to Fiji and train there, play in the local tournaments, spend 2 to 3 weeks then return with new set of skills, experience and confidence.

These are the opportunities being discussed, he continued.

“I’d love to be an additional resource in developing SI rugby. To come out and do coaching leading up to the PG2023. So we create a competitive team that focuses on the task ahead.”

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare acknowledge Mr. serevi’s worthy reasons for coming to the Solomon Islands.

He thank the Rugby 7s King for demonstrating his big heart and willingness to assist our local talents improve in the game of Rugby.

Solomon Islands and Fiji have strong healthy connections, the Prime Minister adds.

“Thank you for offering assistance to our team. If Fiji can become the champion of Rugby 7s in the World, Solomon Islands can also do it.

Mr. Serevi also joined and shared in this morning’s devotion with Prime Minister Sogavare and staff of the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

