Open Call for Artists ON ACCEPTING THE UNDESIRABLE

International call for artists and art collectives dedicated to seagrass beds

PUEBLO ESCONDIDO, KARIN GORNJI , ZADAR, CROATIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the project, an international public call and an expert jury will select an artist or art collective whose work satisfies the criteria determined by the competition in the most effective way, namely

The work should communicate with the natural and social context, i.e. the idea of ​​the work must include specific phenomena and problems of the location,

The work should encourage the movement of people and acquaintance with nature, and

The work should display sensitivity towards the community and nature.

The art project proposal should make use of the collected glass waste from the location, the experience of people who worked together on waste collection, the fishing tradition and culture related to fishing heritage, and the natural and cultural heritage of this area as the elements for the creation of the work.

The opportunity for the artist to get acquainted with the specifics of this area will be possible by ensuring the artist’s residential stay in the sub-Velebit mountain coastal village Lončari – Karin Gornji, Croatia. The Pueblo Escondido - Artist in Residence Program – Art for the Environment and Nature is an international art for the nature preservation program that will provide accommodation and food during the stay. In the interaction between the artist and natural context and social phenomena, the awarded artist will be able to realise the idea and develop the selected art project.

For the first-prize-winning work, the selected author will be provided the award in the amount of 22,000.00 HRK (3000 EUR), excluding production costs.

Once realised, the artistic spatial installation/sculpture will be placed in public space. Our intention is to continue, through workshops and public invitations, to address environmental problems and communicate through inclusive social and artistic actions that will continuously point out social and economic problems in the local context. These are the first steps in creating a pluriannual Velebit educational trail that connects people of different social, national and cultural profiles.

As part of the environmental eco action project and the program is the artist’s stay in Lončari, where they will place in the center an isolated, excommunicated and undesirable subject in the local context, towards which it is possible to change the relationship through education and public communication of problems.

Experts, artists and the media could do a lot in changing visibility, perception and influence in the process of changing attitudes towards this significant phenomenon. Through environmental topics, ranging from the seagrass beds and their importance to the ecosystem and quality of fish life, through glass and waste, through art actions and other social actions, media support, we advocate a fair society, based on knowledge and inclusion.

This call is open to all individuals and art collectives for proposals for art projects in the following contemporary art areas:

Intermedia and art research praxis;

Art and science;

Bio-art;

Nature art;

Sound art and experimental artwork.

The call for art proposals is a part of larger eco project IT IS NOT TOO LATE, which focuses on the Seagrass beds and their importance for the overall ecosystem and undesirable elements in our environment.

Find more information about the project

https://morskelivade.com/en/public-international-call-for-artists-and-artistic-collectives/