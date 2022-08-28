New facilities launched in IT Park

UZBEKISTAN, August 28 - On August 27, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the new buildings built in IT Park.

The Head of the state laid the first stone in the construction of this complex on 20 November 2019, and in December of last year, he got acquainted with the progress of work. To date, 20, 22, 25-storey buildings and a conference hall have been completed.

In Uzbekistan, the main attention is paid to the development of information technology. Over the past five years, $2 billion has been directed to this sector, including $700 million in direct investment. IT parks have been organized in all regions, and a special tax regime has been introduced for them. Thanks to this, 14 thousand young people were provided with highly paid jobs. In addition, the number of self-employed specialists in this field has reached 43,000 people.

This year alone, 134 new IT companies have been established in the country, including 50 foreign ones, and the number of exporting enterprises has doubled.

The leader in this regard is the IT Park in Tashkent’s Mirzo Ulugbek district. The park began its activities in a two-story building, which today has turned into a majestic high-rise building.

Both the number of IT Park residents and the range of services they provide are expanding. For 6 months of this year, they exported services worth $53 million. This figure is expected to exceed $100 million by the end of the year.

The Head of the state visited the buildings of the joint-stock companies Aloqabank and Uzbektelecom. The lower floors house the customer service offices. The upper floors are intended for IT companies. There is three-level underground parking for 3,000 cars.

The construction of the IT Park is carried out in 2 stages. 17 buildings will be built here in total. Industry organizations, the university, the coworking center will work in close interaction. The complex will also house office buildings, a hotel, cafes and restaurants, shops, a sports ground, and recreation areas.

Information was provided on the automated accounting system introduced at JSC Uzsuvtaminot, the project for further improving the electronic systems of the Road Safety Service.

