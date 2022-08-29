Minerva University Launches Interdisciplinary Minor in Sustainability

The minor will be available to students across every major to address the world's most challenging socio-ecological impacts

Minerva University, an independent, non-profit, accredited institution of higher education with a transformational approach to effective learning launches a new interdisciplinary Minor in Sustainability to support students as they develop sustainable practices at local, national and international levels. From earth sciences to public policy and computer sciences to entrepreneurship, addressing sustainability is a critical component in preparing the next generation of future leaders to solve the world's most pressing environmental challenges, no matter what field they go into.

The minor will engage students in interdisciplinary learning and location-based projects to apply multiple perspectives and problem-solving frameworks to address complex challenges stemming from the climate crisis and inequities in the worldwide distribution of natural resources. Students will explore real-world sustainability issues across the world as they live and learn via Minerva's global rotation in San Francisco, London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Hyderabad, Seoul and Taipei.

"Sustainability has always been a component of Minerva's curriculum. Further interest and passion from students, faculty, and staff, combined with the urgency of the ongoing climate crisis, motivated our launch of this new interdisciplinary Sustainability Minor," said Minerva University's President, Mike Magee. "Now that Minerva has achieved proof-of-concept, we are poised for growth. Minerva graduates will soon be in all corners of the world implementing changes we need to keep earth habitable beyond the next century, giving external partners a unique opportunity to invest in that future."

"Minerva's interdisciplinary undergraduate curriculum and dynamic global rotation program helped equip us to launch our startup Seabound, a company that captures CO2 emissions from ships," said Minerva Alumni Alisha Fredriksson and Roujia Wen. "We're excited that Minerva's new Sustainability Minor will further support students to launch into new projects and careers in order to help tackle the climate crisis."

Drawing from coursework in the Colleges of the Arts & Humanities, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences, students study sustainability principles and practices while learning how to synthesize scientific, economic, ethical and policy-guided perspectives to support new solutions that answer the question: How can we keep Earth habitable and create healthy conditions for future generations?

This new Sustainability Minor is an investment toward a more carbon-neutral future, opening the door for additional partnerships with institutions looking to advance green initiatives alongside Minerva and ultimately ensure a safe and habitable planet.

About Minerva University

Minerva University offers a reinvented university experience for the brightest, most motivated students from around the world. Named the World's Most Innovative University, Minerva's undergraduate offering combines a pathbreaking cross-contextual interdisciplinary curriculum of the highest academic standards, a global immersive residential experience that traverses seven countries, a cutting-edge digital learning environment, and an accomplished faculty versed in the science of learning. Minerva's graduate programs incorporate our innovative approach to learning, offering advanced leadership, decision-making, and analytical thinking skills to professionals worldwide. Minerva University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges/Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005124/en/