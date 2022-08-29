Marriott Columbia Completes Guest Rooms and Suites Renovation

Marriott Columbia announces the completion of its guest rooms and suites renovation. Owned and managed by Columbia Sussex, the Marriott Columbia is located on Main Street in the heart of downtown Columbia, which encompasses a 36-block area, and is minutes from the State Capital, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, historic homes, and Bull Street Stadium. Columbia also is home to the University of South Carolina and has hosted Southeast Conference football teams, fans and performers at Colonial Life Arena and Township Auditorium from Bob Dylan to Elton John.

Groups of all sizes and leisure travelers visiting the area as a destination will find more than 50 restaurants, eclectic shopping and an old country store, and arts and cultural attractions including 36 properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the best of independent films at the Nickelodeon Theatre and the award-winning Columbia Museum of Art.

Marriott Columbia is the largest hotel downtown featuring a unique blend of Southern comfort and urban style. The full-service hotel offers Southern American cuisine in its Midlands restaurant and adjoining lounge and features the most amount of flexible meeting and event spaces in downtown Columbia, with 24,000 square feet that accommodates groups ranging anywhere from five to 800 people.

The hotel's room renovations mirror the richness of Columbia's first neighborhood, from a nod to its history and culture, to nature and the dynamic metropolitan lifestyle of the city. All 300 guest rooms, including the Governor's Suite, Parlor Suites, Jr. Suites and Balcony Suites, have been renovated to reflect the new design philosophy, coupled with a contemporary and upscale twist reflecting the Marriott brand's comfortable, modern aesthetic. The complete redesign of the hotel's guest rooms included the appointment of entirely new furniture and furnishings.

The guest rooms and suites take advantage of the stunning city views, including of Boyd Park at the Columbia Art Museum, Arsenal Hall, and Historic Main street, with expansive windows generously placed to allow natural light to fill the rooms and suites. Artwork and furnishings complement the focus on the area's traditional roots with contemporary materials and amenities. The rooms and suites feature neutral color palettes with pops of rich blue and grey hues, juxtaposing natural wood and metal materials with contemporary designs and thoughtfully curated artistic focal points.

Additionally, each luxurious guest room is designed for optimal rest and productivity with architectural framing, contrasting finishes and thoughtful solutions to enhance a guest's stay, such as:

Convenient wall outlets, lamp outlets and nightstands outfitted with USB ports for multiple electronic devices

Luxurious bedding with cotton-rich linens and fluffy pillows

High-speed Wi-Fi and a large desk with a well-lit workspace, comfortable chair and plug-in panels

50-inch flat-panel TVs with the Marriott Entertainment Package, including premium cable and movie channels to keep guests well-entertained

In-room coffee bar

Strategically placed mirrors, including back-lit vanity mirror and full-length mirrors

The Marriott Columbia features three concierge levels and a Concierge Lounge. Concierge level guests enjoy turn-down service (upon request) and access to the Concierge Lounge on the 14th floor, which features expanded continental breakfast and evening hors d'oeuvres, desserts and bar service.

Marriott Columbia has implemented a number of health guidelines and safety measures to allow people to feel comfortable traveling, including the option for an entirely contactless stay, social events designed to allow for social distancing, restrictions on fitness center capacity, housekeeping access to guest rooms, and thorough cleaning and sanitation protocols throughout the property that follow Marriott International's Commitment to Clean standards.

For more information about Marriott Columbia please call 803.771.7000 or visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/caemh-marriott-columbia/overview/

About Columbia Sussex:

Columbia Sussex is a private hotel company based in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, the company was founded in 1972 and is owned by the Yung family and headed by William J. Yung III, president. Columbia Sussex owns and operates hotels across the United States, from Arizona to Alaska, Texas to Ohio and Florida. The company currently operates 41 hotels under three different brands including Marriott Hotels, which includes Renaissance, and Westin; Hilton Hotels and Resorts, and Hyatt Regency. Full-service hotels and resorts such as The Boulders Resort Golf & Spa, part of Hilton's Curio Collection, in Carefree, Arizona, Marriott Phoenix Resort at The Buttes in Tempe, Arizona, Westin Atlanta Airport, Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa in Clearwater, FL, and Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort at Grand Dunes, South Carolina, collectively illustrate the breadth and depth of Columbia Sussex's management expertise.

Columbia Sussex is one of the largest Marriott franchisees in the country and has been aggressively implementing a renovation program to various Marriott properties, including Columbia Marriott, Marriott Hilton Head Resort & Spa, Marriott Anchorage Downtown, Marriott Albuquerque, Marriott Greensboro Downtown, Marriott Dallas Las Colinas, Marriott Melville, Marriott Indianapolis North, Marriott Tampa Westshore, Marriott Albany, Marriott Orlando Airport Lakeside, Marriott Hilton Head Resort and Spa, Marriott Savannah, Marriott Phoenix Airport and Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort and Spa. For more information, visit www.columbiasussex.com.

About Marriott Hotels

With over 570 hotels and resorts in over 60 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest's stay, helping to relax, clear minds, stimulate new ideas and anticipate travelers' needs, leaving them inspired to reach their full potential. Boldly transforming itself for mobile and global travelers who blend work and play, Marriott leads the industry with innovations, including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevates style & design and technology. To learn more, visit www.MarriottHotels.com. Stay connected to Marriott Hotels on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

