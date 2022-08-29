DTech Apps Releases Latest Version of DocIntegrator for ServiceNow

DocIntegrator, the leading application to integrate SharePoint into ServiceNow solutions, announces newest features and upgrades

DTech Apps, the leader in secure applications on ServiceNow, announced today that it has released the newest version of DocIntegrator. DocIntegrator seamlessly integrates access to Microsoft® SharePoint with any ServiceNow environment, allowing users to create, review, and sign files stored in SharePoint directly inside of any ServiceNow workflow or solution including any ServiceNow Workspace solution.

"Our team of software engineers developed DocIntegrator to address the limitations of the ServiceNow SharePoint spoke commonly used by organizations who work tirelessly to build robust enterprise solutions in ServiceNow," said John Martin, VP of DTech Apps. "With this new release of DocIntegrator, ServiceNow customers and partners can leverage a fully optimized, turnkey integration between the two platforms without losing any of the security and document management features that make SharePoint so powerful."

The newest version of DocIntegrator is compatible with all release versions of ServiceNow and Microsoft® SharePoint Server 2013/2016/2019 and Office 365 Online. Client-side lists, upload, and search views are available out-of-the-box. Backend Flow Integration is also built in and ready to use. Some configuration is needed but no coding is required. This new release is available from the ServiceNow Store.

About DTech Apps by Discover Technologies

DTech Apps is focused on building tools and applications for organizations that demand security and stability from their technology investments while improving organizational efficiency. DTech Apps is trusted and certified by the US federal government to provide solutions that require constant uptime and the highest level of security. To learn more, visit www.dtechapps.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

