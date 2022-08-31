Fantasy Sports Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

Fantasy Sports Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Fantasy Sports Market Report by The Business Research Company covers fantasy sports market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Fantasy Sports Global Market Report 2022”, the fantasy sports market size is expected to grow from $22.31 billion in 2021 to $26.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the increasing youth population, growth in digital infrastructure, availability of affordable smartphones, increasing popularity of players in various sports, growing investment in internet infrastructure and the launch of fantasy sports applications. The fantasy sports market share is expected to reach $43.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6%. According to the fantasy sports market analysis, the increasing youth population is contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Fantasy Sports Market

According to the fantasy sports industry research, artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining popularity in the market as it can help a player to focus on the decisions that matter such as whom to start with and which players to trade. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the capacity of a computer or a robot operated by a computer to do activities that normally involve human intelligence and discernment. Major players operating in the fantasy sports sector are focused on artificial intelligence technology to reduce the complexities in fantasy sports trading. For instance, in September 2020, IBM and ESPN introduced a new fantasy football app feature that uses IBM Watson's artificial intelligence to generate fair transactions and keep players informed. The feature develops on ESPN and IBM's efforts to use artificial intelligence to make fantasy football more interesting (AI).

Overview Of The Fantasy Sports Market

The fantasy sports market consists of sales of fantasy sports services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing online gaming and betting services. Fantasy sports, often known as rotisserie sports or roto, are any of a variety of games that allow a player to play a virtual game or a virtual season of a league. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players in actual games. In fantasy sports, a player earn points based on real life statistics that are converted into fantasy points. The fans take on the roles of both general manager and field manager for their team, assembling a squad through a draft and deals and putting together lineups in desire of the highest statistical output.

Fantasy Sports Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Sports Type: Football, Baseball, Basketball, Hockey, Cricket, Others

By Platform: Website, Mobile Application

By Usage Type: Free, Paid, Hybird

By Application: Individual Competition, Team Competition

By Geography: The global fantasy sports market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as DraftKings, Fan Duel, Fantrax, Nfl Fantasy, Cbs Sports, ESPN, Dream Sports, Yahoo Fantasy, Bovada, Rotoworld (NBC Sports Edge), Roto Sports (Roto wire), Fox Sports Fantasy Football, StarsDraft (Victiv), MyFantasyLeague, Fantasy Pros, Good Gamer Corporation, Draft Team Fantasy Sports, 11Wickets, Battlefy, Mobile Premier League (Mpl), Playon fantasy sports, Playup, Ballebaazi, Sleeper, Sofa Superstars, Sportito and Winview Games.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Fantasy Sports Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of fantasy sports global market. The market report analyzes fantasy sports global market size, fantasy sports market growth drivers, fantasy sports market segments, fantasy sports global market major players, fantasy sports market growth across geographies, and fantasy sports global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The fantasy sports market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

