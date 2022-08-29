Contact Center Staffing in a Remote World: Most Effective Strategies for Recruiting, Retention, and Motivation
Some of our strongest interviews are actually behavioral questions based. I would absolutely encourage companies to do that.”CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NobelBiz just released a brand-new webinar on the Contact Center staffing topic, featuring two of the most relevant presences in the staffing industry:
— Rachel Macklin
Rachel Macklin - VP of Talent Acquisition, Parker Staffing:
Rachel's mission is to connect people with their potential! She creates strategies and programs that enable their clients to tell amazing brand stories through compelling journeys that engage candidates across traditional and non-traditional recruiting channels. Rachel also leads client engagements and manages various recruiting initiatives and projects across Parker Staffing's business lines.
Jennifer Brown - VP of Programs, Parker Staffing:
In the past 23 years, Jennifer has worked primarily in the tech industry, managing, staffing, leading, and developing customer support and sales call centers. She has been responsible for the success and growth of 6 call centers in 4 states, PA, MN, WA, and CT. Also, Jennifer has five years of experience developing and growing relationships, driving customer service excellence, and driving revenue growth with multiple third-party US-based, near-shore, and offshore call centers.
The 18th episode of the NobelBiz Webinar Series premiered Thursday, August 25th, 2022, at 1 pm EST | 10 am PT, and can now be accessed on-demand on the NobelBiz official website.
For this episode, the goal was for the audience to deeply understand the current situation of the Contact Center workforce and get relevant insights and tips on efficient staffing in today's world, from recruiting to retention, motivation, and performance.
The show's host was Christian Montes, Executive VP of Client Operations at NobelBiz. Christian is also the host of the First Contact – Stories of the Call Center Podcast, where he interviews leaders from the Contact Center industry searching for amazing inspirational stories.
Watch the entire episode to learn about:
🗸 The current state of the workforce in the Contact Center industry: challenges, trends & opportunities
🗸 "The Big Quit" in the Contact Center space
🗸 Work-life balance and Mental Health in Contact Centers
🗸 Tips for an efficient Recruitment interview
🗸 How to build an efficient Retention & Motivation strategy
🗸 The role of Technology in Retention & Motivation
🗸 Role Play: If I were a Contact Center owner, I would…
About NobelBiz:
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single interface.
The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
