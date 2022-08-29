The future is Electric: Building electric cars with Nassau National Cable and RIT Dubai

Nassau National Cable seeks to participate in sustainable initiatives to diversify its business which is relevant to both, the wire industry and society.

GREAT NECK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ongoing trend of businesses of all kinds participating in educational projects related to sustainable engineering is an excellent way to evoke change with the help of young educated professionals. Recent cooperation between Nassau National Cable and RIT Dubai is an example. Nassau National Cable is a wire and cable marketplace that seeks to participate in sustainable initiatives to diversify its business and enter new niches that will become more relevant to the wire and cable business and society in general.As a part of this plan, the company has sponsored an electric car in the Formula SAE Michigan event held at the Michigan International Speedway. The event is dedicated to car design. It also judges the knowledge of participating teams about electric cars in an attempt to popularize electrical engineering education.Nassau National Cable has provided a cable for the car presented by the international team of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai . Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai is a UAE branch of the internationally renowned research institute from Rochester, New York. This institution has a considerable amount of research dedicated to electrical car engineering. The RIT Dubai team is not new to FSAE Electric. In 2021, they beat experienced teams like MIT and Georgia Tech.The cable Nassau National Cable has provided for RIT is a 20-meter long FHLR2GCB2G сable , a shielded cable for automotive electric powertrain units. The cable has flexible stranded copper insulation and silicon rubber insulation/ armor. In the case of the car presented by the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), the cable is used to interconnect units.Seeing electric vehicles popularized through international events like Formula SAE Michigan is a truly inspiring experience. It is clear that electric cars will entirely replace fossil fuels in the transport sector in the observable future. This will make our cities cleaner and our energy use more efficient. Having companies across industries participate in sustainable initiatives speeds up the much-awaited change.Samuel Draper, the CEO of Nassau National Cable, stated: “The increasing expectations for companies to have a meaningful impact on projects that push forward is significant. One way of taking the lead toward change is by ensuring young people are involved in projects that bring their creativity out and cultivate their problem-solving skills. This way, they can face the world with the consciousness of a more sustainable future. We need to adopt change. Ultimately, young people will be in the future they build for themselves, but we all need to participate because we are responsible for the way we convey business. Keeping in touch with innovators is also great for our company as it helps us understand innovative market trends before their time and act on them for everyone’s benefit.”A copper and aluminum cable retailer, Nassau National Cable has recently expanded its business into several new branches, including cables for solar panels and wind farms.