Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Growth Trajectory

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2022”, the NGOs and charitable organizations market size is expected to grow from $267.54 billion in 2021 to $291.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The NGOs and charitable organizations market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The NGOs and charitable organizations market share is expected to reach $390.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Key Trends In The NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market

NGOs and charitable organizations market trends include increasingly investing in customer relationship management (CRM) software to track donations and manage donor contact information. CRM software offers multiple functionalities such as email, phone, activity tracking, customer communication and others in a single system without having to use multiple software tools. CRM software also provides efficient data management and secure storage of donor contact information using cloud and encryption technology, which is predicted to be shaping the NGOs and charitable organizations industry outlook. According to the Global NGO Technology Report, 45% of the surveyed NGOs use CRM software to track donations and manage donor communications. For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable foundation uses SpringCM for document management and Salesforce for customer relationship management.

Overview Of The NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market

The NGOs and charitable organizations market consists of sales of NGO and charitable services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in grantmaking foundations or charitable trusts and establishments primarily engaged in raising funds for a wide range of social welfare activities, such as health, educational, scientific, and cultural activities.

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Trust and Foundations, Voluntary Health Organizations, Human Rights Organizations, Environment, Conservation and Wildlife Organizations, Other NGOs and Charitable Organizations

• By Mode of Donation: Online, Offline

• By Organisation Location: Domestic, International

• By Geography: The global NGOs and charitable organizations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Unicef, Feeding America, American Red Cross, Open Society Foundations, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Wellcome Trust, Ford Foundation, World Wide Fund for Nature.

