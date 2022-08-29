Automotive Equipment Leasing Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

Automotive Equipment Leasing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Equipment Leasing Global Market Report 2022”, the automotive equipment leasing market size is expected to grow from $381.11 billion in 2021 to $435.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth in the automotive equipment leasing market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s automotive equipment leasing market outlook the market is expected to reach $717.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.3%. Technological advances will be a key driver of the automotive equipment rental and leasing market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Automotive Equipment Leasing Market

Automotive equipment leasing companies are using technologies such as big data to improve customer service and increase vehicle life. Big data involves large amounts of data that can be analysed to gain insights and drive decision making. Big data would allow the leasing company to remind the driver to book a car for the service or replace engine oil. This technology could also help leasing companies in minimizing driver risk and prevent the number of accidents, by giving the companies insights about the driving habits and whereabouts of its fleet.

Overview Of The Automotive Equipment Leasing Market

The automotive equipment leasing market consists of sales of automotive equipment renting or leasing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide passenger cars and truck/vans, utility trailer, and recreational vehicle (RV) without drivers and utility trailers. These establishments generally operate a retail store like facility for automotive equipment renting and leasing. Some automotive equipment rental and leasing companies offer short-term rental or long-term leases, while others provide both types of services.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Passenger Car Rental, Passenger Car Leasing, Truck, Utility Trailer, and RV (Recreational Vehicle) Rental and Leasing

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Lease Type: Closed Ended Lease, Option to Buy Lease, Sub-Vented Lease, Others

• By Geography: The global automotive equipment leasing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Enterprise Holdings Inc, Daimler AG, LeasePlan Corporation N.V., Ford Motor Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Avis Budget Group Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., ALD Automotive, Penske Truck Leasing and Ryder System Inc.

