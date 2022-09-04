The Mortgage Calculator Leaves Parent Company, Becomes Correspondent Lender

The Mortgage Calculator

One of the fastest growing mortgage companies in the country has left it's parent company to become a correspondent lender itself with over 200 loan officers!

We put in a lot of work to become a lender. We started as a branch at a bank, to a branch at a brokerage, to a branch at a lender. We are very excited to finally be in total control of our business.” — Nicholas Hiersche - Founder/President

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mortgage Calculator is now a correspondent lender itself, leaving parent companies behind and exploding to over 200 loan officers in less than 90 days. As a lender, The Mortgage Calculator specializes in short term rental mortgages, investment property mortgages, rental property mortgages, hardy money loans, and more. By cutting out parent companies, The Mortgage Calculator is able to offer even further discounted rates to clients.

As experts in programs such as DSCR loans, Fix and Flip loans, Bank Statement loans, Profit and Loss loans, and other Non-QM products, The Mortgage Calculator is one of the top outlets for investor loans. Some of the most popular products are those that use Airbnb income for mortgage qualification and debt service coverage ratio loans which is a no personal income verification mortgage. From the residential mortgage payment calculator to the commercial mortgage calculator on their website, mortgage calculator provides insight and data to investors looking to calculator their mortgages. The website even features an FHA mortgage calculator and a Texas mortgage calculator.

Look for The Mortgage Calculator to expand in a climate where conventional mortgage companies are going out of business. With a roster of over 200 loan officers to help clients with their needs, there are no limits to the amount of investors that can benefit from the company.

