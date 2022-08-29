Natural Texas Offers Environmentally-Friendly Land Clearing Services & Restoration to Property Owners Across the State
Natural Texas, a company based in Austin, Texas, offers environmentally-friendly land clearing services and restoration to people across the state.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the name suggests, Natural Texas is a Texas-based selective land clearing service. Based in Austin, the company serves clients across the state, offering safe tree removal services while preserving specific Texas native plants and trees. The company also provides landscaping and land restoration services to home and land owners looking to restore their lands and maintain them.
Founded by Carl Brokman, a native Texan, the service works to help landowners clear clutter from their property, revealing the lay of the land that can be used for development and enhancing its look. The method also aims to preserve Texas native plants and trees by removing their competition (clutter) that hinders their growth. This also helps restore the natural systems and allows them to function as they should. Natural Texas is about the "Preservation of the Natural Texas Land."
Natural Texas incorporates state-of-the-art forestry mulchers for sensitive and cost-effective cedar tree removal. The company has dedicated workers who carefully plan the extraction of cedar and brush to contain damage to adjacent trees and soil. It efficiently helps reduce cedar trees by shredding on location. It is worth noting that if left unchecked, cedars can stifle other plant species and natural grasses, causing an unbalanced ecosystem. They also contain relatively large amounts of volatile oils, are not preferred forage for deer, and rapidly burn when ignited.
The landscaping service Natural Texas offers is not landscape architecture in the decorative sense. It works with overgrown meadows and woodland, poor riparian areas, and lands with erosion issues, producing no access or visibility. The company helps remove unwanted trees and bushes using a forestry mower with an operator and a chainsaw man with experience to ensure the soil is protected during the process.
Natural Texas also offers land restoration services using a multi-phase approach to plan the restoration of lands. They include restoring land for the intended use of the property for hunting, wildlife management, or enhancement, preventing soil damage, providing protection such as shelterbelts, windbreaks, and woodlots, and more.
"Our selective land clearing service aims to help property owners improve the look of their land and increase functionality while protecting Texas natural plant and tree species. We also offer land restoration service to prevent further land damage and help owners get the most out of their property," the company's rep stated.
