Dedicated Server is Now Available at PDF.co API Platform
Dedicated Server is now available at PDF.co API Platform for data processing on a dedicated server using dedicated private cloud storage.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDF.co - the API platform for PDF - announcing today that the Dedicated Server is available for its users. It includes built-in custom data encryption (encryption of output files, decryption of input files) using strong encryption like AES (encrypt type).
PDF.co Dedicated Server for enterprises can be used for data processing on a dedicated server and uses dedicated private cloud storage. This version is installed on a dedicated private server in a specific region of the user’s choice.
With this new offering, PDF.co extends its portfolio that already includes:
- PDF.co API platform (PDF Generator, PDF Extractor, PDF Editor & more);
- PDF.co integrations (Zapier, Make, Salesforce, Power Automate, Airtable & 3000+ more);
- self-hosted On-Prem Server (allows processing the data on a private self-hosted server);
- ByteScout SDK.
PDF.co Dedicated Server for enterprises can be hosted in any region of your choice: United States, Europe, South America, Africa, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Australia, India, Japan, Brazil, China, and others. PDF.co Dedicated Server is hosted on Amazon AWS and offers support for HIPAA and GDPR compliance features.
ABOUT PDF.CO & BYTESCOUT
PDF.co is a fully-featured API platform for PDF extraction, generation, and editing. Besides, it offers 3000+ integrations to create automated workflows between popular apps for more efficient document management & synchronization, data extraction, data entry, data collection, data processing, etc. PDF.co can be used throughout various industries, for example, healthcare, fintech, insurance, education, logistics, and many more.
SECURE, SCALABLE, AND AFFORDABLE DATA EXTRACTION SOLUTION THAT CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM, AS INTEGRATION, OR AS A SERVER.
ByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.
