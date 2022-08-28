Regenerative agriculture funding stream added to revitalized Canada, B.C. program

CANADA, August 28 - B.C. agriculture producers and processors will soon be able to apply for funding to help increase innovation and resiliency as they compete with the international market.

The Knowledge and Technology Transfer Program (KTTP) will begin accepting applications on Sept. 1, 2022, with three funding streams, including a new stream for regenerative agriculture practices.

Stream 1 – Subject Matter Expert for Knowledge Development Cost-share eligible amount: as much as $1,500 Subject matter expert activities include conferences, events, annual general meetings and community meetings.

Stream 2 – Hands-on Learning for Skill and Knowledge Development Cost-share eligible amount: as much as $7,500 Activities that support the development of skills include field days, research trials, farm tours, technology training, hands-on workshops, or focus on importance of adult learning with a gender-based analysis plus (GBA+) perspective.

Stream 3 – Regenerative Agriculture Activities Cost-share eligible amount: as much as $7,500 Activities with regenerative agriculture practices include field days, research trials, farm tours, technology training, hands-on workshops or focus on importance of adult learning and focus on GBA+ perspectives.



The KTTP aims to increase the competitiveness, resiliency and innovation of British Columbia’s agriculture and food sector through facilitated knowledge and technology sharing. In the spring 2022 intake, 20 applications were approved with $91,500 in funding.

Projects under the KTTP are funded by the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. The partnership is a five-year $3-billion commitment by Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes a $2-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially/territorially for programs designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

Quotes:

Marie-Claude Bibeau, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food –

“Our government recognizes the tremendous potential new technologies bring to strengthening and sustainably growing B.C.’s agriculture sector. By investing in the Knowledge and Technology Transfer Program, we are supporting producers throughout the province in their efforts to adopt innovative solutions to ensure a resilient food system that benefits all Canadians.”

Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture and Food –

“We are always looking at ways to continue supporting B.C. producers and processors as they provide a crucial role in our provincial food security and economy. By adding a regenerative agriculture funding stream, we are committed to a B.C. food system that is more sustainable and resilient.”

Learn More:

For more information about the Knowledge and Technology Transfer Program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/programs/knowledge-transfer-events

For more information about the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, visit: https://agriculture.canada.ca/en/about-our-department/key-departmental-initiatives/canadian-agricultural-partnership

