Cryptomex Announces the Cryptomex 10 Private Index Fund
Cryptomex has just released the Cryptomex 10 Private Index Fund, the ultimate crypto investing solution for US accredited investorsSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months of preparation, Cryptomex has just announced the official launch of their flagship Cryptomex 10 Private Index Fund.
According to their launch article, The Cryptomex 10 Private Index Fund (CM10) “aims to be the ultimate crypto index fund experience for US accredited investors”. It reviews and rebalances assets monthly to provide investors with a healthy portfolio of more established and newer cryptocurrencies that constantly adapts to new market conditions. To avoid the security risks that come with storing assets online, it also partners with qualified custodians to securely hold crypto assets. The fund currently charges a low 1.5% management fee.
To provide investors with a more streamlined money management experience, Cryptomex has also created a custom investor dashboard where investors can make withdrawals and deposits, view their fund performances and holdings, create multiple investment entities, and more. They also have a mechanism to implement a dollar-cost averaging system through recurring deposits that they plan to release in the near future.
As of the date of this release, the CM10 tracks Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche, Uniswap, and Litecoin. Full allocation details can be found at https://www.cryptomexfund.com/funds. Note that coins may be added to or removed from the index upon each rebalancing period.
Contact/inquiries: investors@cryptomexfund.com
Website: https://cryptomexfund.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryptomexfund
Blog: https://www.cryptomexfund.com/blog, cross-posted on https://medium.com/@Cryptomex
Address: 2219 Main Street, Suite 379 Santa Monica, CA 90405
Press contact: press@cryptomexfund.com
Cryptomex is a provider of low-cost investment funds, and the manager of the Cryptomex 10 Private Index Fund (the CM10). The CM10 tracks, screens, and rebalances the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
