Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,924 in the last 365 days.

Cryptomex Announces the Cryptomex 10 Private Index Fund

Cryptomex has just released the Cryptomex 10 Private Index Fund, the ultimate crypto investing solution for US accredited investors

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months of preparation, Cryptomex has just announced the official launch of their flagship Cryptomex 10 Private Index Fund.

According to their launch article, The Cryptomex 10 Private Index Fund (CM10) “aims to be the ultimate crypto index fund experience for US accredited investors”. It reviews and rebalances assets monthly to provide investors with a healthy portfolio of more established and newer cryptocurrencies that constantly adapts to new market conditions. To avoid the security risks that come with storing assets online, it also partners with qualified custodians to securely hold crypto assets. The fund currently charges a low 1.5% management fee.

To provide investors with a more streamlined money management experience, Cryptomex has also created a custom investor dashboard where investors can make withdrawals and deposits, view their fund performances and holdings, create multiple investment entities, and more. They also have a mechanism to implement a dollar-cost averaging system through recurring deposits that they plan to release in the near future.

As of the date of this release, the CM10 tracks Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche, Uniswap, and Litecoin. Full allocation details can be found at https://www.cryptomexfund.com/funds. Note that coins may be added to or removed from the index upon each rebalancing period.

Contact/inquiries: investors@cryptomexfund.com
Website: https://cryptomexfund.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryptomexfund
Blog: https://www.cryptomexfund.com/blog, cross-posted on https://medium.com/@Cryptomex

Address: 2219 Main Street, Suite 379 Santa Monica, CA 90405
Press contact: press@cryptomexfund.com

Cryptomex is a provider of low-cost investment funds, and the manager of the Cryptomex 10 Private Index Fund (the CM10). The CM10 tracks, screens, and rebalances the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Cryptomex

Matthew Chak
Cryptomex
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Cryptomex Announces the Cryptomex 10 Private Index Fund

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.