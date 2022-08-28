Top Cryptocurrency Exchange Development Company Bitdeal Extends Its Services To Multifarious Business Models

Bitdeal being the top-notch cryptocurrency exchange development company for over 10+ years adds more spice to its services by integrating newfangled trading modules and features for its fellow clients around the globe

MADURAI, Tamil Nadu, Aug. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a pioneer in delivering remarkable cryptocurrency exchange development services, Bitdeal now extends its unique services to multiple and spanking-new businesses and trading models to fulfill the cryptocurrency exchange development needs of its International clients and help them get a big head start in the crypto market.

It is a well-known fact that the Crypto industry is witnessing exponential growth these days and cryptocurrencies serve as the ground for transparent and secured transactions which eventually inspired many startups and developed organizations worldwide to launch their cryptocurrency exchange platforms to be part of a fast, convenient, and decentralized financial paradigm. This made those businesses tap into the billion-dollar market by staying current with the market trend. So, globally there is a significant rise in crypto adoption worldwide as it provides excellent monetization chances for many aspiring entrepreneurs and this trend will continue and will face massive growth in the coming years too.

Seeing this successful face of the crypto market, the leading enterprise blockchain solutions provider, Bitdeal delivers impeccable cryptocurrency exchange development services to empower its global clients in materializing their unique crypto exchange business dreams. We help our businesses stay ahead of the fastest growing crypto market with our rigorous research methodologies and unmatchable crypto exchange software development solutions said Kamal, Chief Operating Officer of Bitdeal.

Serving more than 500 global clients over the years, Bitdeal caters to diverse business requirements with next-generation cryptocurrency exchange solutions. Their broad range of crypto services includes,

Bitdeal also extends its excellence in providing white-label and customizable crypto exchange software solutions that pave the way for launching crypto exchange platforms right away with unrivaled performance. Standing with this point, Thangapandi, the Chief executive officer of Bitdeal said that, "Our team of experts works relentlessly on delivering fully-featured, ready-to-deploy, and scalable crypto exchange software to gain tremendous success in the highly competitive crypto market." In addition, Bitdeal's remarkable crypto exchange clone solutions help businesses launch crypto exchanges similar to the popular crypto platforms available in the market such as Binance, Coinbase, Paxful, WazirX, and so on. Some of those solutions are the Binance clone script, Coinbase clone script, LocalBitcoins Clone script, and many more.

To beat the cutthroat competition in the crypto world, Bitdeal firmly believes in utilizing and implementing hand-picked, state-of-the-art technologies and methodologies for the mind-blowing experience on the crypto exchange platforms. It uses a robust FULL Stack, MERN (Mongo DB, Express JS, React JS, Node JS) and MEAN (Mongo DB, Express JS, Angular JS, Node JS) stack for developing powerful and attention-grabbing crypto exchange platforms that can facilitate smooth buying, selling, and trading of cryptocurrencies. Their team of skilled professionals has deep expertise in blockchain networks such as Solana, Polygon, Tezos, Ethereum, Binance smart chain, Tron, Hyperledger, and so on. Unique features play a major role in snatching the attention of millions of users on the crypto exchange platform. Understanding this, Bitdeal employs some best-in-class features such as a Trading engine, matching algorithm, wallet integration, cryptocurrency integration, trading view charts, liquidity through API, and so on

To say in a nutshell, Bitdeal has mastered the crypto exchange market with its powerful tech stack and smart cryptocurrency exchange development solutions to help businesses attain a robust brand reputation. With immense knowledge about the crypto market, Bideal now aims to expand its services across multiple industries with cost-effective and futuristic crypto exchange solutions with highly advanced security protocols to rule the flourishing crypto world in the next years.

About Bitdeal - With 10+ years of expertise in the blockchain world and an enthusiastic team of 120+ skilled professionals, Bitdeal serves as a successful Entereprise Blockchain Solutions Provider by delivering outstanding blockchain solutions for its 500+ global clientele. This renowned blockchain developer provides top-notch services for NFT marketplace development, NFT game development, Crypto exchange development, Defi development, and all other comprehensive blockchain services. Their commitment to satisfy the clients with phenomenal and quality blockchain solutions with on-time delivery of projects made them shape the blockchain world over the years.

Mail: sales@bitdeal.net

Whatsapp: +919500766642

Skype: Live:TechInnovate2019

Media Contact

Caroline Richards, Bitdeal, 91 9500766642, bitstampclone@gmail.com

Twitter

SOURCE Bitdeal