Music artist and performer Shanaya launches her debut EP "Dance The Night Away"

The upbeat originated debut "Dance The Night Away" is a surefire hit for Shanaya, who seeks to tell tales and take people into another dimension through her creativity, artistry, and passion for music.

Up-and-coming music artist and performer Shanaya has released her debut EP called "Dance The Night Away," which incorporates some iconic '80s tunes and spins them into her own style that is effective, genuine, and iconic.

"Dance The Night Away" contains six tracks: "Im In Love," "Dance The Night Away," "Don't Break My Heart," "Your My Future," "Stronger," and "Im In Love – Demo Version." The EP is a powerful dance anthem now available in leading digital music stores globally.

Shanaya is a songwriter, producer, and performer from Vancouver, B.C, who strives to tell stories and take people into another world through her art and her love and passion for music. Music has always been her passion and a form of escapism.

"This is just the beginning of a new journey. The best is yet to come. I've always loved music since I was a kid, and I can't find myself in other places but here," says Shanaya.

A&R Factory, voted Top 10 Music blog in the United Kingdom, lauded Shanaya for her newest EP that is currently taking digital streaming platforms by storm.

"Shanaya gave us the '80s pop anthem to 'Dance The Night Away To," wrote A&R Factory.

The popping beats, orchestral sounds, and the music artist's desire to bring in the mystery pull listeners right into the realm of the "Dance The Night Away" track.

Bringing quintessential concepts apiece, Shanaya is still able to maintain that magic and mystical vibe, something that ignites anticipation from fans for another EP release.

Dance the Night Away is now available to stream on leading digital platforms Spotify, YouTube, iTunes, and Soundcloud. Those who want to collaborate or reach out to Shanaya may send a direct message to her Instagram page @shaaanayaa__. Others who wish to learn more about Shanaya may follow her social channels for more information.

Media Contact

Shanaya

Canada