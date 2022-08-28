Read about the captivating beauty of hunting in Kevin Aelred Dettler's book, "Hunting: You've got to be kidding!"

“Hunting: You've got to be kidding!” is all about the dream of one man. In this memoir, Kevin Aelred Dettler details how he worked hard to achieve a prestigious award granted only to a few people in the hunting game. The book takes you on a chronological journey that is both humorous and emotional, listing the order of years as Dettler hunts the big game species that reside in North America.

In Dettler's unique way, he captivates readers by relating the emotional, financial, and spiritual aspects that are required for the fulfillment of his dream. His grand dream of being awarded “The North American 29 Award” is given once he accomplishes what only 120 hunters have achieved. Now there are probably about 140 hunters that have been given this award. Once a hunter has collected all 29 species, they are awarded this by the Safari Club International.

The book will entertain both hunters and non-hunters as its main perspective does not dwell on the technicalities of the hunting process but on the mental tribulations that are associated with hunting trophy big game animals. As the title suggests, the book is also full of humorous “you've got to be kidding!” moments that the author experienced. The story is of faith in God and perseverance.

"Hunting: You've got to be kidding!" at the 2022 New York Library Association (NYLA) Annual Conference and Trade Show this upcoming November 3-4, 2022.

“Hunting: You've got to be kidding!”

Author | Kevin Aelred Dettler

Genre | Humor, hunting, spiritual, achievement, and true story

Published date | January 27, 2021

Publisher | Pageturner Press and Media

Book retail price | $11.99

Author Bio

Kevin Aelred Dettler is a proud American Farmer. Growing up on the family farm in North Dakota, he had formed a love of the outdoors at an early age. Fifty years have passed as Kevin, his wife Becky, and children Nicole, Kiel, and Brett have operated their family farm in South Dakota. At one time, Dettler Farms was in the top 10% of farms in the US by size, producing many different types of crops. Potatoes, popcorn, and dark red kidneys were the kinds of crops produced that were outside the norm for his area. They also produced the normal ones, including corn, soybeans, wheat, barley, and food-grade soybeans. Serving on the board of directors of many farm organizations, he prepared Kevin to be the national president of US Custom Harvesters.

A love for hunting paralleled his love for farming. He began with bird hunting in his teenage years and then big game hunting during college at North Dakota State University. Hunting became a passion, and he worked hard to balance time with the farm, family, and hunting trips with friends. After making a trip to Alaska in 1992, the urge to complete a collection of North American big game species called the North American 29 became the focus of his career. He completed over 50 big game hunts across all of North America to finish his goal. His book “Hunting: You've got to be kidding!” is his story of hunting the NA 29.

Continuing to farm to this day, he tells family and friends that “now I have been paid for my hunting career”! Kevin has two more books being written to produce a trilogy of true stories about his life. “Farming: You've got to be kidding!” and “Restaurants: You've got to be kidding!”

